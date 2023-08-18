DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 18, 2023

Briton Potter claims victory in Paris 2024 test event

Reuters Published August 18, 2023 Updated August 18, 2023 07:14am
PARIS: Women triathlon athletes in action during a test event for the Paris Olympics on Thursday.—AFP
PARIS: Women triathlon athletes in action during a test event for the Paris Olympics on Thursday.—AFP

LONDON: British triathlete Beth Potter outgunned home hopeful Cassandre Beaugrand in a final sprint to win the Paris 2024 triathlon women’s test race on Thursday and seal her first victory in an Olympic-distance event.

Beaugrand broke clear early in the four-lap, 1.5km run but Potter caught her at the start of the second lap.

The two were neck-and-neck, opening up a gap on Emma Lombardi and Laura Lindemann, but it was Potter who turned on the after-burners to finish in 1:51:40, six seconds ahead of her French rival. Germany’s Lindemann finished third.

“I don’t really know what to say to be honest, I just really enjoyed that battle with Cassandre,” the 31-year-old Potter said. “This was my main goal for the season and I ticked it off. I am super happy.”

Potter is currently second in the World Triathlon Championship Rankings, trailing Beaugrand, who booked her place at the Paris Olympics.

“I think it was pretty good today, I was at the front of the race throughout so I’m happy with that,” Beaugrand said.

“I was feeling good on the swim, good on the bike, but then I think I missed a bit of energy at the end, but I know why and I will try to fix it for the last race of the season.”

The swim leg was held in the Seine after the river passed a water quality test.

Earlier this month, organisers cancelled the Open Water Swimming World Cup in Paris after heavy rainfall caused the water quality in the Seine to dip below minimum health standards.

The World Triathlon series ends with the championship finals in Ponteverda, Spain, next month.

Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan dilemma
Updated 18 Aug, 2023

Afghan dilemma

If Kabul’s rulers were to improve the human rights situation and assure the comity of nations that their soil will not be used to host terrorists, global recognition could be forthcoming.
Frenzy of hate
18 Aug, 2023

Frenzy of hate

THE paroxysm of violence in Faisalabad’s Jaranwala area on Wednesday chillingly demonstrated to the Christian...
Frank assessment
18 Aug, 2023

Frank assessment

PEOPLE of conscience the world over have long criticised the atrocious crimes the Israeli state all too frequently...
Faisalabad rampage
Updated 17 Aug, 2023

Faisalabad rampage

In Pakistan, the blasphemy laws have been misused with impunity by vested interests.
Oil price hike again
17 Aug, 2023

Oil price hike again

THE caretaker government has sharply raised fuel prices for the second half of August to a record high, putting...
Rewriting cricket history
17 Aug, 2023

Rewriting cricket history

THE Pakistan Cricket Board should have learnt from the International Cricket Council’s mistake. There were no...