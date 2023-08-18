Briton Potter claims victory in Paris 2024 test event

LONDON: British triathlete Beth Potter outgunned home hopeful Cassandre Beaugrand in a final sprint to win the Paris 2024 triathlon women’s test race on Thursday and seal her first victory in an Olympic-distance event.

Beaugrand broke clear early in the four-lap, 1.5km run but Potter caught her at the start of the second lap.

The two were neck-and-neck, opening up a gap on Emma Lombardi and Laura Lindemann, but it was Potter who turned on the after-burners to finish in 1:51:40, six seconds ahead of her French rival. Germany’s Lindemann finished third.

“I don’t really know what to say to be honest, I just really enjoyed that battle with Cassandre,” the 31-year-old Potter said. “This was my main goal for the season and I ticked it off. I am super happy.”

Potter is currently second in the World Triathlon Championship Rankings, trailing Beaugrand, who booked her place at the Paris Olympics.

“I think it was pretty good today, I was at the front of the race throughout so I’m happy with that,” Beaugrand said.

“I was feeling good on the swim, good on the bike, but then I think I missed a bit of energy at the end, but I know why and I will try to fix it for the last race of the season.”

The swim leg was held in the Seine after the river passed a water quality test.

Earlier this month, organisers cancelled the Open Water Swimming World Cup in Paris after heavy rainfall caused the water quality in the Seine to dip below minimum health standards.

The World Triathlon series ends with the championship finals in Ponteverda, Spain, next month.

