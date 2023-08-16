DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 16, 2023

Wasim Akram urges PCB to apologise for Imran snub in tribute video

Dawn.com Published August 16, 2023 Updated August 16, 2023 05:13pm

Cricket legend Wasim Akram has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to apologise and delete its August 14 video that paid homage to country’s cricketing legends and milestones but made almost no mention of Imran Khan — the cricketer-turned-politician under whose leadership Pakistan won its sole ODI World Cup in 1992.

The tribute video, posted on the country’s 76th Independence Day (Monday), was widely criticised on social media and earned the PCB a ton of flak — contrary to what it was supposed to do.

When asked by Dawn Images about Imran’s erasure, the PCB said it had “no comment”.

Akram, arguably the greatest among an entire generation of cricketers who blossomed under the tutelage of Imran, also expressed his displeasure over the snub.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Akram stated that he got the “shock of his life” after watching the video “minus the great Imran Khan”.

“Political differences apart but Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket and developed Pakistan into a strong unit in his time and gave us a pathway,” he added

“PCB should delete the video and apologise.”

Following his retirement from cricket in 1992, Imran turned to politics — a journey that climaxed in 2018 with him become the country’s prime minister as well as the PCB’s patron in chief.

He was, however, ousted from the top office in 2022 and has since embattled a series of legal troubles — one of which was the Toshakhana case wherein he was found “guilty of corrupt practices”, sentenced to three years in prison and subsequently rendered disqualified from holding a public office for five years.

He is currently incarcerated in Attock Jail.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

On a tightrope
Updated 16 Aug, 2023

On a tightrope

With the legal noose tightening around the ECP’s neck, it must also contend with the complications of the task before it.
Troll armies
16 Aug, 2023

Troll armies

THE country’s political culture has never plumbed the levels of crassness that have been on display since the last...
Power sector debt
16 Aug, 2023

Power sector debt

PAKISTAN’S moribund power sector has become the Achilles heel of its faltering economy. The losses suffered by a...
Resurgent terrorism
Updated 15 Aug, 2023

Resurgent terrorism

AS the nation enters a period of political transition, there is a critical need to stay focused on counterterrorism...
Out of line
15 Aug, 2023

Out of line

HAS the state criminalised peaceful demonstrations and protests? Is even supporting and sympathising with the PTI ...
Nawaz’s return?
Updated 15 Aug, 2023

Nawaz’s return?

It is surprising that someone who has in the past faced political persecution and seen the inside of jail cells is not willing to face reality today.