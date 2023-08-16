DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 16, 2023

Rupee extends losses against dollar, falls by Rs2.99 in interbank

Talqeen Zubairi Published August 16, 2023 Updated August 16, 2023 01:24pm

The Pakistani rupee fell by Rs2.99 against the US dollar during interbank trade on Wednesday, extending its losses from the previous day.

The local currency was changing hands at Rs294.50 against the greenback at around 12:24pm, according to data from the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

In the open market, the dollar was being traded for Rs303.50.

Yesterday, the rupee had closed at 291.51 against the dollar, according to State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) daily update.

According to Khurram Schehzad, the chief executive of financial consultancy firm Alpha Beta Core, the dollar saw the rise due to imports opening up gradually and the letters of credits (LCs) retiring.

Schehzad said that the price of oil going up in the international market could also be cited as a reason for the dollar price to spike.

Yesterday, the finance division hiked the prices of petrol and diesel to a record Rs290.45 per litre and 293.40, respectively. It had said the prices of the two key fuels were raised because petroleum prices in the international market had increased during the last fortnight.

More to follow

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

On a tightrope
Updated 16 Aug, 2023

On a tightrope

With the legal noose tightening around the ECP’s neck, it must also contend with the complications of the task before it.
Troll armies
16 Aug, 2023

Troll armies

THE country’s political culture has never plumbed the levels of crassness that have been on display since the last...
Power sector debt
16 Aug, 2023

Power sector debt

PAKISTAN’S moribund power sector has become the Achilles heel of its faltering economy. The losses suffered by a...
Resurgent terrorism
Updated 15 Aug, 2023

Resurgent terrorism

AS the nation enters a period of political transition, there is a critical need to stay focused on counterterrorism...
Out of line
15 Aug, 2023

Out of line

HAS the state criminalised peaceful demonstrations and protests? Is even supporting and sympathising with the PTI ...
Nawaz’s return?
Updated 15 Aug, 2023

Nawaz’s return?

It is surprising that someone who has in the past faced political persecution and seen the inside of jail cells is not willing to face reality today.