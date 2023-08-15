DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 15, 2023

5 cops injured as lightning strikes police station in Attock: official

Tahir Naseer Published August 15, 2023 Updated August 15, 2023 02:44pm
The photo shows a police station in Attock which was struck by lightning on Monday night. — Photo by author
The photo shows a police station in Attock which was struck by lightning on Monday night. — Photo by author

Five cops were injured after lightning struck a police station in the Hazro tehsil of Punjab’s Attock district late Monday night, an official said on Tuesday.

Attock District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Sardar Ghias Gul Khan confirmed the incident and the injuries to Dawn.com. He said four wounded personnel were discharged after first aid while one policeman was referred to the Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi.

The injured officers were identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Imtiaz, Wireless Operator Bilawal Siddiqui, Constable Sajjad, Constable Faizan and Constable Tauqeer.

DPO Khan said lightning struck the malkhana — the storehouse for case property — of the police station. A fire also erupted inside the building later.

The official added that the extent of damage was being ascertained.

In response to a question regarding the possibility of sabotage, DPO Khan ruled out the possibility and said the cause of the fire was yet to be determined.

“An inquiry has been initiated to find out if the fire erupted due to a short circuit or explosion in the weapons depot,” he added.

Heavy rains lashed several areas of the country yesterday, including Rawalpindi — which is at an hour’s drive from Attock — and Islamabad, raising the water level in Leh Nullah to 10 feet and flooding low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has forecast rain-wind/thundershower at isolated places in upper and central Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Resurgent terrorism
Updated 15 Aug, 2023

Resurgent terrorism

AS the nation enters a period of political transition, there is a critical need to stay focused on counterterrorism...
Out of line
15 Aug, 2023

Out of line

HAS the state criminalised peaceful demonstrations and protests? Is even supporting and sympathising with the PTI ...
Nawaz’s return?
Updated 15 Aug, 2023

Nawaz’s return?

It is surprising that someone who has in the past faced political persecution and seen the inside of jail cells is not willing to face reality today.
‘Reviving’ PIA
14 Aug, 2023

‘Reviving’ PIA

AFTER trying numerous ‘revival plans’ to turn around the lossmaking national carrier, Pakistani policymakers...
Jinnah to now
Updated 14 Aug, 2023

Jinnah to now

The continual infringement of the Constitution has left a faint watermark of what should have been a robust democratic culture.
Stoking controversy
14 Aug, 2023

Stoking controversy

AMONGST the spate of laws rushed through parliament as the sun set on the tenure of the PDM coalition is the ...