Bangladesh call up young Tanzid for Asia Cup

AFP Published August 13, 2023 Updated August 13, 2023 10:57am

DHAKA: Bangladesh called up young opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim on Saturday to their 17-member squad for the Asia Cup One-day International tournament beginning later this month.

Left-handed Tamim was a member of the Bangladesh team that won the 2020 U-19 World Cup in South Africa and has since been groomed as a new prospect by the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

The 22-year-old scored 179 runs in four matches of July’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, with three half-centuries and a strike rate of 117.

“Our national selection panel is very confident about Tanzid,” chief selector Minhajul Abedin told reporters.

“Hopefully, he is waiting to give the country something very good.”

Tanzid takes the place of former captain Tamim Iqbal, who pulled out of the Asia Cup, being staged jointly by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, due to injury.

The Bangladeshi selectors also picked up lower-order batsman Shamim Hossain, who played 17 T20 Internationals for Bangladesh but has yet to make his ODI debut.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam has been dropped from the squad with Minhajul saying the “more defensive” Nasum Ahmed was preferred for the flat wickets expected in the Aug 30-Sept 17 Asia Cup.

Minhajul said Bangladesh’s squad for the World Cup in India in October would not necessarily match the Asia Cup squad. Bangladesh will play alongside Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Group ‘B’ of the Asia Cup.

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mohammad Naim.

Published in Dawn, August 13th, 2023

