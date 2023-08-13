India fight back against Malaysia to win Asian Champions Trophy

CHENNAI: India eked out a fighting 4-3 victory over Malaysia in the final to clinch the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament for the fourth time here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Saturday.

According to a report of the Press Trust of India, Malaysia were aggressive in the first half as the Indians found it difficult to restrict the opponents. India converted the first penalty corner in the ninth minute as Jugraj scored with a fierce flick to the right of the Malaysian goalie.

The hosts got into their groove as the match progres­sed and played full-press hockey after a sluggish start.

But Malaysia didn’t sit back and continued to test the Indian defence. They eventually scored in the 14th minute when Abu Kamal Azari found the back of the net after being fed by Azuan Hasan from the right flank.

Seconds from the first quarter, India secured back-to-back penalty corners but wasted both the chances.

Keeping up their tempo in the second quarter, Malaysia earned consecutive penalty corners in the 18th minute, the second of which was converted by Razie Rahim as the ball went in after getting a deflection from rusher Amit Rohidas’ stick.

Malaysia secured a penalty corner for an unnecessary stick check by Jugraj in the 23rd minute but the effort went wide.

Another penalty corner was earned by Malaysia in the 28th minute and this time Muhamad Aminudin made no mistake to hand his side a 3-1 lead at half-time.

Malaysia got another penalty corner in the 43rd minute but India defended stoutly.

The Indians turned the match on its head in a span of a minute, pumping in two goals to level the scores 3-3.

While Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored from a penalty stroke in the 45th minute, seconds later Gurjant Singh found the back of the net in a field attempt to make it 3-3.

India secured a penalty corner six minutes from the final hooter but Harmanpreet’s flick was saved by the goalkeeper.

India earned another penalty corner soon but Harmanpreet’s effort went wide.

Akashdeep Singh scored the winner for India with a slap stick from top of the ‘D’ after receiving a pass from Mandeep Singh.

JAPAN TAKE THIRD SPOT

Earlier on Saturday, Japan defeated defending champions South Korea 5-3 in the third-place playoff.

Goals from Ryoma Ooka (third minute), Ryosei Kato (ninth), Kentaro Fukuda (28th), Shota Yamada (53rd) and Ken Nagayoshi (58th) allowed the Japanese to finish on a high.

Jonghyun Jang (15th and 33rd) and Cheoleon Park (26th) were the goal-scorers for Korea.

Published in Dawn, August 13th, 2023