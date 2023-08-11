Tickets for Asia Cup matches in Pakistan to go on sale tomorrow: PCB

Tickets for the Pakistan leg of the Men’s Asia Cup 2023 will go on sale through pcb.bookme.pk tomorrow (August 12), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday.

The upcoming Asia Cup is set to be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, a month prior to the commencement of the World Cup in September.

According to the schedule, four matches of the tournament will be held in Pakistan while the rest will be held in Sri Lanka where India will enter the fray. The Indian cricket board had refused to send its team to Pakistan for the tournament.

The tournament’s inaugural match featuring Pakistan and Nepal is scheduled for August 30 in Multan. Additionally, three more matches will be held in the host country: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in Lahore on September 3, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan in Lahore on September 5, and a Super Four Group match on September 6 in Lahore.

The highly anticipated showdown between traditional rivals Pakistan and India is set to take place on September 2 in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

In a press release today, the PCB said ticket prices had been set at “affordable rates” in view of the significance of the Asia Cup’s return to Pakistan after 15 years, ensuring that fans could witness their team and Asian cricket stars in close action.

During the first phase, the PCB will unveil the prices for the VIP and premium enclosures at both the Multan Cricket Stadium and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. On August 14, the board will announce the prices for first class and general enclosures.

The statement further stated that these revelations will be disseminated through the official social media platforms of the PCB.

The board added that particulars regarding ticketing for the Sri Lanka leg will be disclosed at an appropriate juncture.