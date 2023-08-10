DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 10, 2023

North Korea’s Kim dismisses military chief, calls for war preparations

AFP Published August 10, 2023 Updated August 10, 2023 10:21pm
This picture taken on August 9, 2023 and released from North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency on August 10, 2023 shows North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un (C) presiding over a plenary session of the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang. — AFP
This picture taken on August 9, 2023 and released from North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency on August 10, 2023 shows North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un (C) presiding over a plenary session of the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang. — AFP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has dismissed his top general and called for stepping up war preparations “in an offensive way”, including boosting weapons production and conducting more drills, state media reported on Thursday.

With a cigarette in hand, Kim was shown talking to a room full of uniformed top generals, and pointing at maps, images in state media showed, while he discussed “major military actions” against South Korea at a meeting of the Central Military Commission.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the agenda of the meeting, which comes just days after Kim inspected key arms factories, was “the issue of making full war preparations” and ensuring “perfect military readiness for a war”.

The meeting comes as Seoul and Washington prepare for major joint drills later this month, which the North views as rehearsals for invasion and has repeatedly warned could trigger “overwhelming” action in response.

At the meeting, Kim dismissed chief of the general staff Pak Su Il, replacing him with Vice Marshal Ri Yong Gil, KCNA said without giving further details.

Pak, who was promoted to the post late last year, may have been dismissed “because he did not demonstrate sufficient competence in the field of military operations,” according to Cheong Seong-chang, a researcher at the Sejong Institute.

“Kim Jong Un has shown a tendency to quickly replace officials when they are judged to be lacking in the ability to control and perform their duties,” he said.

Ri may have been the “most suitable person” to replace Pak, as he has previously held the position for a long time, Cheong added.

‘Mass-production’ of weapons

Kim called for “all the munitions industrial establishments to push ahead with the mass-production of various weapons and equipment”, the report said.

“He also called for actively conducting actual war drills to efficiently operate (the) newly deployed latest weapons and equipment,” it added.

Kim reached an “important conclusion on further stepping up the war preparations of the KPA (Korean People’s Army) in an offensive way,” KCNA reported, referring to the North’s military.

The latest KCNA report appeared to be North Korea’s “own response to the upcoming joint military training between Seoul and Washington,” an official from Seoul’s unification ministry told reporters.

Referring to photos carried by the North’s Rodong Sinmun newspaper showing Kim pointing to what appeared to be a map of Seoul, he said: “I think he wanted to send a message to the South with a threatening action.”

The meeting also discussed preparations for a massive parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of North Korea on September 9.

Last month, Pyongyang held a major military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, with analysts describing the event as “the largest, most overt North Korean display of nuclear-capable systems”.

North Korea also held a large defence expo to coincide with the parade, with Kim giving the visiting Russian defence minister a tour of the country’s newest and most advanced weaponry, including ballistic missiles and spy drones.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Democracy lost
Updated 10 Aug, 2023

Democracy lost

One is now inclined to believe that bringing down the PTI government was never about principle.
Better half?
10 Aug, 2023

Better half?

THE moral anxiety ailing much of society on the idea of equal rights has turned the nikahnama into a tangled web of...
Pipeline in doldrums
10 Aug, 2023

Pipeline in doldrums

A RECENT policy statement made by the outgoing government in the National Assembly confirms that the decade-old...
Old politics
Updated 09 Aug, 2023

Old politics

Despite the astuteness of his farewell NA speech, it seems Bilawal hasn’t fully read the nation’s mood.
A different tone
09 Aug, 2023

A different tone

RECENT statements by the army’s top brass, as well as the Afghan Taliban leadership, indicate that there is some...
Critical mass
09 Aug, 2023

Critical mass

THE fires of extremism are beginning to consume even those parts of the country that were earlier relatively free of...