DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 10, 2023

Pakistan’s flag carrier appoints new CEO as it braces for privatisation

Reuters Published August 10, 2023 Updated August 10, 2023 01:29pm
PIA has appointed former Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Amir Hayat as CEO for one year. — Photo courtesy PIA website
PIA has appointed former Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Amir Hayat as CEO for one year. — Photo courtesy PIA website

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has appointed former Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Amir Hayat as CEO for one year, a spokesperson of the national carrier told Reuters.

This week, the outgoing government said it planned to privatise loss-making PIA, which has accumulated hundreds of billions of rupees in losses and arrears. The move would be in line with an International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal.

Hayat had been the acting CEO since April 2022, after the former chief executive’s retirement.

The government could have appointed Hayat as CEO for three years, but the prime minister decided to appoint him for one, said PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan.

This week, the Cabinet Committee of Privatisation also backed the hiring of a financial adviser to process transactions involving the Roosevelt Hotel in New York, an asset of PIA Investment Limited.

PIA hopes to resume flights to the United Kingdom in the next three months. Services have been suspended since 2020 amid a pilot licensing scandal.

Pakistan agreed to fiscal discipline plans as part of a $3 billion arrangement with the IMF, including the privatisation of loss-making assets.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Democracy lost
Updated 10 Aug, 2023

Democracy lost

One is now inclined to believe that bringing down the PTI government was never about principle.
Better half?
10 Aug, 2023

Better half?

THE moral anxiety ailing much of society on the idea of equal rights has turned the nikahnama into a tangled web of...
Pipeline in doldrums
10 Aug, 2023

Pipeline in doldrums

A RECENT policy statement made by the outgoing government in the National Assembly confirms that the decade-old...
Old politics
Updated 09 Aug, 2023

Old politics

Despite the astuteness of his farewell NA speech, it seems Bilawal hasn’t fully read the nation’s mood.
A different tone
09 Aug, 2023

A different tone

RECENT statements by the army’s top brass, as well as the Afghan Taliban leadership, indicate that there is some...
Critical mass
09 Aug, 2023

Critical mass

THE fires of extremism are beginning to consume even those parts of the country that were earlier relatively free of...