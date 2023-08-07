Inzamamul Haq appointed as chief selector of men’s cricket team: PCB

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq was again appointed national men’s chief selector, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a tweet on Monday.

This will be Inzamam’s second tenure as the chief selector, having been given the same role in 2016, which he left after his term finished three years later in 2019.

Inzamam led Pakistan in 31 Test matches, winning 11 and losing 11 while nine ended in draw.

He also led Pakistan in 87 ODIs with 51 wins and 33 losses while three matches ended with no result.

Inzamam will head a selection committee that also includes Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and also a secretary Hasan Cheema, who is dealing with data analysts for the Pakistan team.

No other former Pakistani player was named on the committee which was headed by Haroon Rasheed, who was part of the former Management Committee. Rasheed was appointed as the selection committee chief in January of this year, following the removal of Muhammad Wasim from the same role in December 2022. However, Rasheed stepped down from the position last month.

A source had told Dawn next week would be important because if Arthur and Bradburn are removed from the selection process, they might not be happy as they accepted coaching positions only after getting firm assurances from previous PCB head Najam Sethi that they would have a say in selection matters.

Arthur is yet to physically join the team as he has been busy with his coaching assignment with English County side Derbyshire but he is scheduled to take charge of the team in the latter part of the Asia Cup and will be available for the World Cup in India and during the side’s tour to Australia later this year.

Inzamam has worked with Arthur during his previous tenure, which saw Pakistan lift the 2017 Champions Trophy triumph before failing to qualify for the semi-finals of 2019 ICC World Cup.