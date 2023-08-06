DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 06, 2023

At least 15 killed as train derails near Nawabshah

Dawn.com | Adnan Sheikh Published August 6, 2023 Updated August 6, 2023 02:41pm
This image shows the derailed bogies. — DawnNewsTV
This image shows the derailed bogies. — DawnNewsTV
This image shows the derailed bogies. — DawnNewsTV
This image shows the derailed bogies. — DawnNewsTV

At least 15 people were killed while 40 others were injured after several bogies of the Hazara Express derailed near the Sarhari Railway Station in Nawabshah on Sunday, Radio Pakistan reported.

DawnNewsTV reported that several passengers were injured, adding that the train was headed to Rawalpindi from Karachi. Rescue teams and police officials were dispatched to the site of the incident.

Footage aired on TV showed a large number of passengers gathered near the derailed bogies, some of which were laying on their side.

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique said that authorities had been alerted to the incident, adding that the railway secretary was present in Nawabshah.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No surprises
Updated 06 Aug, 2023

No surprises

For the court to hand the PTI chief the maximum possible sentence for the offence he was charged with seems excessive.
Filers and non-filers
06 Aug, 2023

Filers and non-filers

ONE of the major issues with Pakistan’s tax administration is the lack of fairness. The system has been designed ...
Rapacious mining
06 Aug, 2023

Rapacious mining

STRIP the land, plunder the mountains, until all that remains is not even a shadow of a bygone time. That seems to ...
Election intrigue
05 Aug, 2023

Election intrigue

Unfortunately, all signs right now indicate extensive pre-poll engineering is being done to avoid any "undesirable" outcome of the exercise.
AML/CFT focus
05 Aug, 2023

AML/CFT focus

ON the face of it, the hasty passage of a crucial bill to establish an authority is a continuation of the efforts...
Bajaur lessons
05 Aug, 2023

Bajaur lessons

THE ghastly attack targeting a JUI-F rally in Bajaur on Sunday illustrates the dangers political parties face during...