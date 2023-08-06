At least 15 killed as train derails near Nawabshah

At least 15 people were killed while 40 others were injured after several bogies of the Hazara Express derailed near the Sarhari Railway Station in Nawabshah on Sunday, Radio Pakistan reported.

DawnNewsTV reported that several passengers were injured, adding that the train was headed to Rawalpindi from Karachi. Rescue teams and police officials were dispatched to the site of the incident.

Footage aired on TV showed a large number of passengers gathered near the derailed bogies, some of which were laying on their side.

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique said that authorities had been alerted to the incident, adding that the railway secretary was present in Nawabshah.

