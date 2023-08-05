JUI-F seeks judicial probe into Bajaur suicide blast

BAJAUR: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl on Friday demanded a judicial probe into Sunday’s bomb blast in its workers convention to ascertain its causes.

The suicide attack killed 63 people and injured 123.

JUI-F district chief Maulana Abdur Rasheed told a news conference in the Khar area here that his party and its leadership had no issues with anyone and that Sunday’s bombing of its function was actually an attack on peace and normalcy in the district.

He said that the blast in the peaceful gathering was the deadliest terrorist attack in the history of the district.

“Neither our party nor any of its leaders and workers have any dispute with anyone. Our event was targeted just to disrupt the hard-earned peace in the district,” said Mr Rasheed, who was unhurt in the bombing.

Says action should be taken against officials over ‘dereliction of duty’

Accompanied by Khar tehsil council chairman Haji Said Badshah and several other party leaders, the JUI-F district chief said that the bomb attack should be probed in a transparent manner to determine its causes as well as “negligence” on part of his party or authorities.

“We demand of the government to launch a comprehensive investigation into the tragedy through a judicial panel to find out its causes,” he said.

Mr Rasheed said that strict action should be taken against the officials, who didn’t do their duties diligently to prevent the tragedy.

He claimed that his party’s popularity had increased in the district after Sunday’s deadly attack against its workers convention.

“Though the attack left a large number of party workers dead and wounded, it significantly enhanced the party’s popularity and public image,” he said.

The JUI- F district head claimed that the bomb attack also “promoted religious thoughts” among residents.

“Sunday’s bombing prompted people to enrol their children in seminaries instead of formal schools,” he claimed.

Mr Rasheed said that the party had planned to boldly raise its voice over the attack by arranging a massive protest but the event was postponed at the request of the central leadership.

Published in Dawn, Aug 5th, 2023