DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 05, 2023

Imran’s sisters appear before JIT

Asif Chaudhry Published August 5, 2023 Updated August 5, 2023 07:14am

LAHORE: Two sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to join investigation into the May 9 attacks on Jinnah House and other military installations.

Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan were summoned by the JIT in six cases for carrying out attacks on offices of the PMLN in Model Town, Askari Tower in Gulberg and Corps Commander residence in the Jinnah House.

An official source said that the JIT head DIG (investigation) Imran Kishwar and other members of the team grilled them. During interrogation Uzma Khan reportedly confessed that she was there at the Jinnah House on May 9 while her sister Aleema Khan denied her presence there.

Uzma denied any involvement in the Jinnah House arson or any other such activities. The source said that the Aleema Khan strongly rejected the allegations and claims of the police that she was leading the party workers or mobs.

She further told the JIT that she was at the Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan where she learnt about the Jinnah House attack by PTI workers. The JIT head and other members put other relevant questions regarding their contacts with Imran Khan and PTI’s senior leaders on the day.

The source said Uzma and Aleema also submitted their statements to the JIT.

In the light of their statements, the JIT head directed the police officers to investigate the cases to confirm the involvement of Uzma Khan in vandalizing the Jinnah House. They have also been instructed to re-examine the CCTV footage, CDRs of Uzma and Aleema Khan and submit a report accordingly.

Published in Dawn, Aug 5th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election intrigue
05 Aug, 2023

Election intrigue

Unfortunately, all signs right now indicate extensive pre-poll engineering is being done to avoid any "undesirable" outcome of the exercise.
AML/CFT focus
05 Aug, 2023

AML/CFT focus

ON the face of it, the hasty passage of a crucial bill to establish an authority is a continuation of the efforts...
Bajaur lessons
05 Aug, 2023

Bajaur lessons

THE ghastly attack targeting a JUI-F rally in Bajaur on Sunday illustrates the dangers political parties face during...
Road to peace
Updated 04 Aug, 2023

Road to peace

Pakistan and India will have to do the heavy lifting themselves if they are to achieve a breakthrough.
Borrowing heavily
04 Aug, 2023

Borrowing heavily

THE government’s desire to find ways around the long-standing reforms agenda and frequent deviations from previous...
Human rights policy
04 Aug, 2023

Human rights policy

IT is unfortunate that our human rights legislation appears more aspirational than practical. The Sindh...