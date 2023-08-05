Imran’s sisters appear before JIT

LAHORE: Two sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to join investigation into the May 9 attacks on Jinnah House and other military installations.

Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan were summoned by the JIT in six cases for carrying out attacks on offices of the PMLN in Model Town, Askari Tower in Gulberg and Corps Commander residence in the Jinnah House.

An official source said that the JIT head DIG (investigation) Imran Kishwar and other members of the team grilled them. During interrogation Uzma Khan reportedly confessed that she was there at the Jinnah House on May 9 while her sister Aleema Khan denied her presence there.

Uzma denied any involvement in the Jinnah House arson or any other such activities. The source said that the Aleema Khan strongly rejected the allegations and claims of the police that she was leading the party workers or mobs.

She further told the JIT that she was at the Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan where she learnt about the Jinnah House attack by PTI workers. The JIT head and other members put other relevant questions regarding their contacts with Imran Khan and PTI’s senior leaders on the day.

The source said Uzma and Aleema also submitted their statements to the JIT.

In the light of their statements, the JIT head directed the police officers to investigate the cases to confirm the involvement of Uzma Khan in vandalizing the Jinnah House. They have also been instructed to re-examine the CCTV footage, CDRs of Uzma and Aleema Khan and submit a report accordingly.

Published in Dawn, Aug 5th, 2023