DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 05, 2023

Protests over move to auction Karoonjhar Hills spread to many towns

Dawn Report Published August 5, 2023 Updated August 5, 2023 07:14am
The Karoonjhar Hills are draped in green after recent rains. —Photo courtesy: Imtiaz Dharani/File
The Karoonjhar Hills are draped in green after recent rains. —Photo courtesy: Imtiaz Dharani/File

HYDERABAD: Activists of Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Sindhi Adabi Sangat, Sindh Taraqqi-pasand Party, Qaumi Awami Tehreek and lawyers’ organisations staged protests in several Sindh towns on Friday in protest against provincial government’s move to auction granite extraction from Karoonjhar Hills.

In Hyderabad, QAT activists led by Dr Gulzar Jumani, Altaf Khaskheli and others staged a demonstration outside local press club where they accused PPP government of selling off Sindh’s natural resources.

They said that Karoonjhar Hills were being sold off for money but people of Sindh would not allow Asif Ali Zardari to sell the hills and asked Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to explain why Pakistan Peoples Party government had been looting Sindh for last 15 years.

They said that pricey tracts of land from Jamshoro to Karachi had already been sold and now there were plans to sell coasts and islands. People of Sindh were being pushed against the wall, they said.

They said that PPP had always stabbed Sindhi people in the back in lieu of power. Sale of lands or Karoonjhar Hills and islands was tantamount to dacoity.

A group of lawyers, poets, political activists and writers also staged a demonstration against public auction of Karoonjhar. Lawyers boycotted court proceedings on a call of protest given by High Court Bar Association, Hyderabad.

The protesters’ leaders said that Karoonjhar was a landmark of civilisation. Sindh’s culture was directly linked with this mountain and publication of advertisement for its auction was an attack on Sindh, they said.

Sindh Adabi Sangat also staged a walk from old campus to local press club where they held a demonstration and raised slogans against the auction of Karoonjhar.

In Larkana, several political and literary organisations demonstrated outside local press club against government plans to auction off the hills.

Leaders of JSQM, PTI, SAS, STP and QAT voiced opposition to Sindh government’s move and lambasted PPP policies which were aimed at siphoning off Sindh’s resources. The sale of Sindh’s natural resources would not be tolerated at any cost, they said.

SAS leaders said that no one would be allowed to tamper with history and resources where historical remains were at risk of being damaged in the course of granite extraction.

QAT activists held protests in Dadu, Sehwan, Jamshoro and Kotri towns and lawyers protested in Dadu and Kotri against destruction of Karoonjhar Hills.

In Dadu, the party workers marched on several roads before converging on local press club where they staged a demonstration.

In Jamshoro and Kotri, QAT activists staged processions and rallies and in Sehwan, the participants shouted slogans against the Minerals and Mines Development Department.

Lawyers also boycotted the court proceedings to take part in protest in Dadu and Kotri towns. The lawyers vowed to knock at all doors and exhaust all options to save Karoonjhar.

In Kotri, the protesting lawyers demanded that PPP government should clear its position with regard to latest advertisement about Karoonjhar. The protest would continue till there remained last threat to the hills, they warned.

Published in Dawn, Aug 5th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election intrigue
05 Aug, 2023

Election intrigue

Unfortunately, all signs right now indicate extensive pre-poll engineering is being done to avoid any "undesirable" outcome of the exercise.
AML/CFT focus
05 Aug, 2023

AML/CFT focus

ON the face of it, the hasty passage of a crucial bill to establish an authority is a continuation of the efforts...
Bajaur lessons
05 Aug, 2023

Bajaur lessons

THE ghastly attack targeting a JUI-F rally in Bajaur on Sunday illustrates the dangers political parties face during...
Road to peace
Updated 04 Aug, 2023

Road to peace

Pakistan and India will have to do the heavy lifting themselves if they are to achieve a breakthrough.
Borrowing heavily
04 Aug, 2023

Borrowing heavily

THE government’s desire to find ways around the long-standing reforms agenda and frequent deviations from previous...
Human rights policy
04 Aug, 2023

Human rights policy

IT is unfortunate that our human rights legislation appears more aspirational than practical. The Sindh...