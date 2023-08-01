DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 01, 2023

Afghanistan to host ODI series against Pakistan in Sri Lanka

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published August 1, 2023 Updated August 1, 2023 07:36am

LAHORE: Afghanistan will host Pakistan in a three-game One-day Inter­n­ational matches in Sri Lanka from Aug 22 to 26.

Afghanistan, the hosts of the series, have selected Sri Lanka as the neutral venue, which will also stage some matches of the Asia Cup starting later this month. Pakistan, the original hosts of the continental event, will host four out of 13 games.

The first two matches of the Afghanistan-Pakistan series will be held in Hambantota on Aug 22 and 24 while the last will be staged in Colombo on Aug 26.

However, the travelling schedule designed for the Pakistan squad looks a bit surprising.

According the travelling plan, the national squad after the Afghanistan series is required to play Nepal in the first match of the Asia Cup in Multan on Aug 30 before returning to Sri Lanka for the remaining matches of the six-nation tournament.

“These three matches [against Afghanistan] will provide Babar Azam’s side with an opportunity to fine-tune their combinations ahead of the 50-over ACC Men’s Asia Cup, which begins on Aug 30,” a PCB press release stated on Monday.

“The national side will assemble in Sri Lanka on Aug 17 August and will train on Aug 19, 20 and 21.”

Pakistan and Afgha­nistan have played four ODIs so far with the green-shirts winning all of them. The two sides last faced against each other in the format in the last ICC World Cup.

Published in Dawn, Aug 1st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate adaptation
01 Aug, 2023

Climate adaptation

FOR Pakistan, searing heatwaves, severe squalls, hunger and displacement make climate change a hot topic. The...
Gutting democracy
Updated 01 Aug, 2023

Gutting democracy

Even the PTI’s rivals have had the foresight to realise that this proposed law is an equal threat to their parties.
GB road safety
01 Aug, 2023

GB road safety

WHILE road safety in Pakistan is overall poor, the situation is particularly acute on the high-altitude ...
Bajaur bombing
31 Jul, 2023

Bajaur bombing

The Taliban regime next door is also proving to be a problem.
Auto slump
Updated 31 Jul, 2023

Auto slump

Analysts agree that it is likely that industry sales will remain suppressed over the next couple of years.
Foo fighters
31 Jul, 2023

Foo fighters

“THE truth is out there.” The ominous tagline of the hit science fiction drama The X-Files has taken on a new...