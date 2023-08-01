Afghanistan to host ODI series against Pakistan in Sri Lanka

LAHORE: Afghanistan will host Pakistan in a three-game One-day Inter­n­ational matches in Sri Lanka from Aug 22 to 26.

Afghanistan, the hosts of the series, have selected Sri Lanka as the neutral venue, which will also stage some matches of the Asia Cup starting later this month. Pakistan, the original hosts of the continental event, will host four out of 13 games.

The first two matches of the Afghanistan-Pakistan series will be held in Hambantota on Aug 22 and 24 while the last will be staged in Colombo on Aug 26.

However, the travelling schedule designed for the Pakistan squad looks a bit surprising.

According the travelling plan, the national squad after the Afghanistan series is required to play Nepal in the first match of the Asia Cup in Multan on Aug 30 before returning to Sri Lanka for the remaining matches of the six-nation tournament.

“These three matches [against Afghanistan] will provide Babar Azam’s side with an opportunity to fine-tune their combinations ahead of the 50-over ACC Men’s Asia Cup, which begins on Aug 30,” a PCB press release stated on Monday.

“The national side will assemble in Sri Lanka on Aug 17 August and will train on Aug 19, 20 and 21.”

Pakistan and Afgha­nistan have played four ODIs so far with the green-shirts winning all of them. The two sides last faced against each other in the format in the last ICC World Cup.

