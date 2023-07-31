DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 31, 2023

KSE-100 gains over 900 points, crosses 48,000 barrier after two years

Talqeen Zubairi Published July 31, 2023 Updated July 31, 2023 04:28pm
A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday. — Photo via PSX website
A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday. — Photo via PSX website

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index crossed the 48,000 mark on Monday for the first time in almost two years after gaining more than 900 points.

According to the PSX website, the index had recorded an increase of 1010.93 points at 11:10am, from the previous close of 47,076.99 points. The market eventually closed 957.60 points, or 2.03 per cent, up at 48,034.59 points.

Arif Habib Corporation said the KSE-100 index crossed the 48,000 level after 24 months. The stock market had last achieved this milestone on August 23, 2021, it added.

Aba Ali Habib Securities’ Head of Research Salman Naqvi attributed today’s rally to strong buying in the energy sector.

“We are seeing strong buying in the exploration and production sector because there is pressure from the IMF (International Monetary Fund) on reducing the circular debt and the government is taking measures,” he told Dawn.com.

Naqvi added that net buying in the stock market had also increased after a long time.

“A number of international delegations are coming to Pakistan, including the Chinese vice premier, and agreements on refineries and minerals are expected to be reached.

“Working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has also begun,” Naqvi pointed out.

Meanwhile, Dalal Securities CEO Siddique Dalal said that there was “positive news” in the market regarding the release of Rs400 billion to reduce the circular debt. “This means the oil sector will get money resulting in higher dividends.”

Secondly, he continued, the market was bolstered by the announcement of a collaboration among four Pakistani state-owned enterprises and Saudi Arabia to execute a substantial $10bn refinery project within Pakistan.

However, Dalal said that the monetary policy announcement — which is due today — may create a hurdle in the market’s performance.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bajaur bombing
31 Jul, 2023

Bajaur bombing

The Taliban regime next door is also proving to be a problem.
Auto slump
Updated 31 Jul, 2023

Auto slump

Analysts agree that it is likely that industry sales will remain suppressed over the next couple of years.
Foo fighters
31 Jul, 2023

Foo fighters

“THE truth is out there.” The ominous tagline of the hit science fiction drama The X-Files has taken on a new...
Fluid & resilient
Updated 29 Jul, 2023

Fluid & resilient

Afghan Taliban’s assumption of power is giving increased operational space to the TTP in Afghanistan.
Six-month window
Updated 30 Jul, 2023

Six-month window

In the vaccination drive next month, health authorities must ensure that every child under five is covered.
Series win
Updated 30 Jul, 2023

Series win

Pakistan struggled in the last two cycles of the WTC but its performance in Sri Lanka was much better.