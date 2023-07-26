DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 26, 2023

Military asked to be wary of extensions

Kalbe Ali Published July 26, 2023 Updated July 26, 2023 09:41am

ISLAMABAD: Extensions sought by army chiefs compelled them to “play to the tune of political parties”, at least until the summary has been signed, a former military officer told participants at a seminar on Tuesday.

The session was part of a two-day forum ‘Pakistan Governance Forum 2023’, organised by the Planning Ministry. The event was attended by hundreds of prominent figures from diverse sectors, political leaders, experts and representatives from civil society who deliberated on a wide range of crucial aspects of governance.

Speaking at a session titled ‘Harmonising Civil-Military Relations’, Inaamul Haq, a retired general, cautioned that the military should also be careful about two things.

The first thing he pointed out is a martial law takeover, which he said led to distortions in political affairs, such as holding guided elections and the creation of favourable parties.

The other issue is extensions of the army chiefs. “When they seek extensions, they play to the political tune, at least up to the time the summary is signed,” he said.

However, Mr Haq also presented a lengthy list of issues concerning politicians, insisting that those who criticised only the military must see the other side as well.

“This is a fact that no political party in the country has any policy or principles and the mainstream parties were into dynastic politics,” he said. “It’s a fact that money in politics was open and brazen, without any shame in it.”

“The country will be in turmoil if people ever listened to the requests politicians make to the DG (C) ISI,” he said, referring to the director general of counter-intelligence at the Inter-Services Intelligence.

In his remarks, PPP’s Farha­tullah Babar alleged that the army continued to expand its bases and its economy.

However, he pointed out that the power (of the military) had been defused, but added that it was not due to improvement in laws but because of media and public exposure “as nothing is secretive now”.

Mr Babar, whose party is a member of the ruling coalition, later tweeted: “No good governance in a hybrid regime in which the man on the wheel is not the actual driver. He doesn’t control vital levers but is responsible for accidents.”

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wrong move
Updated 26 Jul, 2023

Wrong move

Parliament and public representatives cannot be handed quasi-judicial powers to enforce their writ.
Bahawalpur scandal
26 Jul, 2023

Bahawalpur scandal

SHOCKING allegations have emerged after a number of administrative staffers working for Bahawalpur’s Islamia...
Vulnerable child workers
26 Jul, 2023

Vulnerable child workers

THE brutal torture of a teenaged girl allegedly by her employers in Islamabad serves to once again remind us of the...
Interim set-up
Updated 25 Jul, 2023

Interim set-up

For the government to now take a U-turn on the need for a neutral set-up overseeing the poll process is rank hypocrisy.
Regaining glory
25 Jul, 2023

Regaining glory

AFTER many years, Pakistan has once again triumphed in world squash — at least at the junior level — thanks to...
Hateful campaign
25 Jul, 2023

Hateful campaign

PAKISTAN’S ruling elite often highlight the need to eliminate extremism and radicalism from society. However, the...