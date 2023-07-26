Petroleum margins to be hiked from Sept 1

KARACHI: The increase in petroleum dealers’ margin on petrol and diesel in four equal fortnightly hikes of 41 paise per litre (total Rs1.64) will become effective from Sept 1.

Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) Chairman Abdul Sami Khan on Tuesday said that after a detailed discussion in the presence of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority chairman, Oil DG and the managing director of PSO on Monday, the PPDA had mutually agreed on the revision in margins.

He said the proposal would be submitted to the competent authority and after approval, the same would be implemented accordingly.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2023