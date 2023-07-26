DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 26, 2023

Fauji, JDW profits rise

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 26, 2023 Updated July 26, 2023 06:47am

KARACHI: Fauji Fertiliser Company Ltd posted a net profit of Rs5.3 billion in the April-June quarter, up 59 per cent from a year ago, the company reported on Tuesday.

Its earnings in the first half of 2023 remained Rs13bn after increasing 36pc year-on-year.

In addition, the company also announced a cash dividend of Rs3.15 per share in the second quarter of 2023, taking the cumulative pay-out in the first half of the calendar year to Rs7.41 per share.

Arif Habib Ltd said the firm’s revenue witnessed an annual jump of 32pc in the first half to 71.9bn on the back of a surge in urea and DAP prices.

Meanwhile, consolidated earnings of JDW Sugar Mills Ltd in April-June clocked in at Rs531.7m, up 11.3pc on an annual basis.

The company also announced a second interim cash dividend of Rs15 per share, which is in addition to a previous pay-out of Rs10 per share.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wrong move
Updated 26 Jul, 2023

Wrong move

Parliament and public representatives cannot be handed quasi-judicial powers to enforce their writ.
Bahawalpur scandal
26 Jul, 2023

Bahawalpur scandal

SHOCKING allegations have emerged after a number of administrative staffers working for Bahawalpur’s Islamia...
Vulnerable child workers
26 Jul, 2023

Vulnerable child workers

THE brutal torture of a teenaged girl allegedly by her employers in Islamabad serves to once again remind us of the...
Interim set-up
Updated 25 Jul, 2023

Interim set-up

For the government to now take a U-turn on the need for a neutral set-up overseeing the poll process is rank hypocrisy.
Regaining glory
25 Jul, 2023

Regaining glory

AFTER many years, Pakistan has once again triumphed in world squash — at least at the junior level — thanks to...
Hateful campaign
25 Jul, 2023

Hateful campaign

PAKISTAN’S ruling elite often highlight the need to eliminate extremism and radicalism from society. However, the...