Fauji, JDW profits rise

KARACHI: Fauji Fertiliser Company Ltd posted a net profit of Rs5.3 billion in the April-June quarter, up 59 per cent from a year ago, the company reported on Tuesday.

Its earnings in the first half of 2023 remained Rs13bn after increasing 36pc year-on-year.

In addition, the company also announced a cash dividend of Rs3.15 per share in the second quarter of 2023, taking the cumulative pay-out in the first half of the calendar year to Rs7.41 per share.

Arif Habib Ltd said the firm’s revenue witnessed an annual jump of 32pc in the first half to 71.9bn on the back of a surge in urea and DAP prices.

Meanwhile, consolidated earnings of JDW Sugar Mills Ltd in April-June clocked in at Rs531.7m, up 11.3pc on an annual basis.

The company also announced a second interim cash dividend of Rs15 per share, which is in addition to a previous pay-out of Rs10 per share.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2023