TikTok launches text-only posts to rival Musk’s Twitter

Chinese short-video app TikTok is allowing users to create text-only posts, in the latest attempt by a social media firm to capitalise on the turmoil at Twitter since its buyout by Elon Musk and the recent announcement of its rebranding.

The move would allow TikTok users to choose from a variety of backgrounds for their text posts that can feature hashtags and allow people to tag other users.

The posts have a 1,000-character limit, according to tech news website The Verge.

A screenshot of the new text posts feature.

Also, TikTok is planning to launch in early August an e-commerce platform to sell China-made goods in the US, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the plan.

The short-video app is seeking to replicate the American success of Chinese shopping platforms Shein and Temu and will be responsible for the storage and shipping of items on behalf of manufacturers and merchants in China, the report said.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The reported move comes at a time when TikTok is facing heightened scrutiny from US officials over concerns about data security.

The company is fighting to prevent a ban in the country after lawmakers introduced a bill that would grant the Biden administration authority to ban apps that pose security risks.

Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zucke­rberg launched Threads in July, another text-only application that could pose a threat to Musk’s Twitter.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2023