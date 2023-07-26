Hundreds stage peace rally in KP’s Tirah valley

KHYBER: Slogans against the growing terrorist attacks and calls for restoration of peace reverberated during a rally organised by the Bara Siyasi Ittehad in Tirah valley on Tuesday.

Hundreds of tribesmen, mostly youth, converged on the valley’s main business centre Bagh-Maidan Markaz to participate in the “peace rally”. Most of them wore white as a symbol of peace.

The speakers called for an immediate end to the rising targeted killing and extortion incidents and “free” movement of militants in parts of the Khyber tribal district, especially in Tirah.

They urged authorities, especially the security establishment, to check the killing of innocent tribesmen as well as the “second phase of proxy war imposed in tribal districts to attract foreign aid.”

The speakers demanded the immediate restoration of peace in the district saying the residents are fed up with the rising incidents of terrorism, targeted killings and extortion.

Former parliamentarian and federal minister Hamidullah Jan said that the times had changed and the people of tribal areas could no longer be deceived with false promises of development and rehabilitation.

He said that the residents of Khyber district could no longer tolerate the treatment meted out to them at security checkposts.

Mr Jan alleged that suspected terrorists were allowed to roam freely in all parts of the district, which reeled from the decade-long militancy.

He insisted that it was the constitutional and legal right of all tribesmen to claim peace.

Imran Afridi of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said that political leadership shunned its differences for the sake of peace in the Khyber tribal district and joined the BSI rally.

He said that the campaign for peace would continue peacefully until Khyber tribal district was cleared of all miscreants, who made the people’s lives miserable.

Local elder Haji Sher Bahadar alleged that innocent people were picked up for interrogation during the so-called search operations after any act of terrorism occurred and later, their bodies were sent to their families.

“The situation is fast getting out of control as authorities are not performing their legal responsibilities,” he said.

Elder Malik Naseer Kukikhel criticised security organisations over the poor law and order situation and alleged that the country’s border with Afghanistan had become more insecure after authorities asked local tribes to abandon their historic responsibility of protecting the western border.

He said that thousands of people across the tribal region fell victim to terrorism and extremism in the recent past and became homeless, while their houses were demolished.

The elder said a large number of families had yet to return to their homes due to the precarious law and order situation in parts of Tirah valley.

He warned that tribesmen would forcibly resist any move to disturb peace and take the ongoing peace campaign even to Islamabad to “awaken rulers from their long slumber.”

Earlier, scores of Bara residents reached Tirah in vehicles to attend the rally, while the locals made it there on foot.

The local administration and police made elaborate security arrangements for the protest. Checking at security points was relaxed on the roads leading to Tirah valley to facilitate rally participants.

Several leaders couldn’t address the rally as a row erupted over the invitation to local cleric Ezzatullah Humkhayal to come onto the stage. As the announcement was made, participants shouted slogans against the cleric accusing him of fomenting extremism and siding with militant organisations in the past.

