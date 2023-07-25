DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 25, 2023

Blasphemy case registered against five members of WhatsApp group in Sahiwal

A Correspondent Published July 25, 2023 Updated July 25, 2023 10:19am

SAHIWAL: Five people were booked in Arifwala for alleged blasphemy and posting religious hatred material in a WhatsApp group.

The Arifwala City Police booked two admins and three members of a WhatsApp group under section 295(A) of the PPC on the complaint of a Pakpattan District Peace Committee member.

The complainant shared several WhatsApp posts and messages that fanned religious hatred against a sect.

ACCIDENT: A youth died at the overhead bridge in Sahiwal city.

Ishtiaq Ali, of Chak 138/9-L, was returning from the UVAS sub-campus in Pattoki. He was crossing the bridge when the bus driver, without realising that the students had not yet disembarked, rushed forward. Ishtiaq’s head was crushed under the rear tyres as he fell due to the bus’ sudden movement.

Published in Dawn, July 25th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Interim set-up
Updated 25 Jul, 2023

Interim set-up

For the government to now take a U-turn on the need for a neutral set-up overseeing the poll process is rank hypocrisy.
Regaining glory
25 Jul, 2023

Regaining glory

AFTER many years, Pakistan has once again triumphed in world squash — at least at the junior level — thanks to...
Hateful campaign
25 Jul, 2023

Hateful campaign

PAKISTAN’S ruling elite often highlight the need to eliminate extremism and radicalism from society. However, the...
Skewed tax policy
Updated 24 Jul, 2023

Skewed tax policy

Limited tax base and low tax-to-GDP ratio shift tax burden to documented corporate sector and salaried classes.
Tired tactics
Updated 24 Jul, 2023

Tired tactics

Artificial political parties have been birthed by ‘dissidents’ to fracture the electoral landscape and produce malleable govts.
Religious tourism
24 Jul, 2023

Religious tourism

PAKISTAN’s past is a synthesis of ancient civilisations; its vast antiquity is a reminder of the cultures once...