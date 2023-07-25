Blasphemy case registered against five members of WhatsApp group in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: Five people were booked in Arifwala for alleged blasphemy and posting religious hatred material in a WhatsApp group.

The Arifwala City Police booked two admins and three members of a WhatsApp group under section 295(A) of the PPC on the complaint of a Pakpattan District Peace Committee member.

The complainant shared several WhatsApp posts and messages that fanned religious hatred against a sect.

ACCIDENT: A youth died at the overhead bridge in Sahiwal city.

Ishtiaq Ali, of Chak 138/9-L, was returning from the UVAS sub-campus in Pattoki. He was crossing the bridge when the bus driver, without realising that the students had not yet disembarked, rushed forward. Ishtiaq’s head was crushed under the rear tyres as he fell due to the bus’ sudden movement.

Published in Dawn, July 25th, 2023