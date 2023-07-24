Girl in Muzaffargarh threatens suicide if rapists not arrested

MUZAFFARGARH: A university student has warned of committing suicide if the police don’t arrest four suspects who raped her and uploaded her videos on the Internet.

In a video statement, available with Dawn, she appealed to the prime minister, chief justice of Pakistan and inspector general of police to take stern action against the suspects.

Shehr Sultan police booked four suspects on Saturday, three of them identified, for raping the student, blackmailing her and posting her videos on the Internet. The incident occurred in Ber Band Bullah Balochan.

The MPhil student claimed that about a year back, she was going to her university in Multan with a relative who offered her a lift in his car as he himself was also going to Multan.

She said the man took her to a private residence where he administered her some intoxicant in a drink, making her lose consciousness. After sometime when she came to her senses, she found out that she had been raped and that the suspect had made videos and took pictures of the crime.

She alleged that the suspect threatened to upload her videos and pictures viral on the Internet if she told anyone about the incident. The girl told the police that the suspect called her many times later, raped her and made videos.

He promised to marry her but left Pakistan for Dubai three months back. After fleeing the country, he sent her videos to three other men, including a brother of a police officer, who blackmailed her many times and raped her.

On Saturday, Shehr Sultan police registered a case against the suspects on application of the girl. SHO Shahid Rizwan said a case had been registered against four suspects, three of them identified, with under sections related to rape and pornography.

Sources said the case would be taken by the FIA because the suspects had made the videos viral on social media to blackmail the victim. The main suspect, the relative of the girl, is out of the country.

Published in Dawn, July 24th, 2023