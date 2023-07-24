DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 24, 2023

Netanyahu says ‘doing great’ after surgery ahead of key judicial vote

AFP Published July 24, 2023 Updated July 24, 2023 07:22am
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a statement to the media before the vote on the national budget, on May 23. — AFP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a statement to the media before the vote on the national budget, on May 23. — AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “doing great” on Sunday following surgery to fit a pacemaker, as his hard-right government’s controversial judicial overhaul plan neared a key vote in parliament.

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Jerusalem to oppose Netanyahu’s proposal to curb the powers of judges, which critics fear will undermine Israel’s democracy, while lawmakers started discussing a major plank of the package.

Demonstrators backing the government and its reform plans rallied in Tel Aviv, the epicentre of 29 straight weeks of anti-government protests.

A vote is expected in the Knesset today on a bill that would limit Supreme Court judges’ ability to strike down government decisions they deem “unreasonable”.

As the crisis looked set to come to a head, Netan­yahu’s office announced overnight that the 73-year-old would undergo surgery to fit a pacemaker, days after he had been hospitalised for a reported spell of dizziness.

On Sunday afternoon, Netanyahu thanked his supporters for their concern and the doctors at Sheba Medical Centre for their care. “As you can see, I am doing great,” a seated Netanyahu said in a video released by his office.

“We’re continuing our efforts to complete the legislation, and the efforts to do it in agreement (with the opposition),” he said, wearing a suit jacket open at the neck.

“Either way, I want you to know that tomorrow (Monday) morning I’m joining my friends at parliament,” he said. Earlier in the day, Sheba said Netanyahu’s condition was “good,” and that he remained in the cardiology department for observation.

Efforts to reach a compromise continued as the Monday vote approached, with Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party rejecting a proposal by Israel’s trade union confederation, the Histadrut.

President Isaac Herzog returned from a visit to the United States and rushed directly to Sheba for a meeting with Netanyahu. “This is a time of emergency. An agreement must be reached,” Herzog said in a statement issued by his office.

Netanyahu’s government, which includes far-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, argues that the proposed reforms will prevent overreach by unelected judges and ensure a better balance of power.

Opponents accuse Netanyahu, who has been fighting corruption charges in court, of a conflict of interest and some protesters have labelled him the “crime minister”.

“We have to keep up the pressure, we have to safeguard our democracy,” said one demonstrator, Amir Goldstein, who had spent the night in a protest camp outside parliament.

Published in Dawn, July 24th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Skewed tax policy
Updated 24 Jul, 2023

Skewed tax policy

Limited tax base and low tax-to-GDP ratio shift tax burden to documented corporate sector and salaried classes.
Tired tactics
Updated 24 Jul, 2023

Tired tactics

Artificial political parties have been birthed by ‘dissidents’ to fracture the electoral landscape and produce malleable govts.
Religious tourism
24 Jul, 2023

Religious tourism

PAKISTAN’s past is a synthesis of ancient civilisations; its vast antiquity is a reminder of the cultures once...
Hapless province
Updated 23 Jul, 2023

Hapless province

No lasting solution to the conflict can be found if individuals like Shafiq Mengal remain ‘in play’.
Manipur horror
23 Jul, 2023

Manipur horror

THE timeline tells the story of craven cynicism at very high places. Two tribal women were paraded naked and filmed...
New Pemra law
23 Jul, 2023

New Pemra law

IN a rapidly evolving media landscape, there is a need to update the relevant laws to ensure press freedom, while...