DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 24, 2023

Petroleum dealers to meet Musadik today

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 24, 2023 Updated July 24, 2023 07:02am

KARACHI: Petroleum dealers will meet Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Monday (today) for an agreement on increasing their profit margin.

The dealers are seeking a bigger share in the petroleum revenue and had threatened to shut petrol stations across the country if their demands are not met.

On Friday, the strike was deferred for two days after a meeting between the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) officials and Mr Malik reached an agreement to increase the dealers’ profit margin.

While talking to Dawn on Sunday, a PPDA member said their delegation was scheduled to meet the minister at 4pm on Monday.

No petrol stations would be closed till the meeting and any further plan of action will be decided after the meeting’s outcome, the PPDA official said.

The dealers have asked the government to double their profit margin — from the current level of 2.4pc to 5pc.

According to PPDA Chairman Abdul Sami Khan, the consumer price index had increased to 38pc while electricity and other utility rates had also spiked due to the Kibor rate.

He said due to these hikes, the dealer’s commission on petrol has completely evaporated.

Mr Khan recalled that it was decided in 1999 that dealers would get a 5pc margin, but the government fixed Rs6 per litre on oil products which come to 2.4pc on which the dealers are not satisfied.

Published in Dawn, July 24th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Skewed tax policy
Updated 24 Jul, 2023

Skewed tax policy

Limited tax base and low tax-to-GDP ratio shift tax burden to documented corporate sector and salaried classes.
Tired tactics
Updated 24 Jul, 2023

Tired tactics

Artificial political parties have been birthed by ‘dissidents’ to fracture the electoral landscape and produce malleable govts.
Religious tourism
24 Jul, 2023

Religious tourism

PAKISTAN’s past is a synthesis of ancient civilisations; its vast antiquity is a reminder of the cultures once...
Hapless province
Updated 23 Jul, 2023

Hapless province

No lasting solution to the conflict can be found if individuals like Shafiq Mengal remain ‘in play’.
Manipur horror
23 Jul, 2023

Manipur horror

THE timeline tells the story of craven cynicism at very high places. Two tribal women were paraded naked and filmed...
New Pemra law
23 Jul, 2023

New Pemra law

IN a rapidly evolving media landscape, there is a need to update the relevant laws to ensure press freedom, while...