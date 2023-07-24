Heavy rains cause urban flooding, cripple life in parts of lower Sindh

HYDERABAD: Heavy rain pounded Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Dadu districts on Sunday, causing urban flooding in the wake of breakdown of drainage system and suspending power supply.

In Hyderabad, it started raining heavily on Saturday night and continued into Sunday till 2am when it rained around 45 minutes. Power supply went off with the first drop of rain causing a massive breakdown early on Sunday.

The second spell of rain started at around 4.30pm and continued till 10pm intermittently, paralyzing civic life in the absence of electricity and non-functioning of Wasa pumping stations. The rainwater flooded all main roads, roundabouts and low-lying localities.

The power breakdown struck Hyderabad region, particularly Hyderabad city, prompting district administration to struggle to clear rainwater from main roads and roundabouts.

Hesco’s transmission system almost collapses, disables LGs’ water draining efforts

Met office recorded around 50 mm rain in Hyderabad city.

It also rained in Hala, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro and Nawabshah.

In Mirpurkhas, moderate rain soaked the city and other towns of the district intermittently turning main roads and streets into pools of water and flooding all depressions and low-lying areas.

In some low-lying localities, rainwater entered a number of houses, forcing the families to shift to safer places. Rainwater could not be drained out from the roads and streets as the pumping stations did not function in the absence of power supply.

The first heavy rainfall after the local bodied election exposed efficiency of Mirpurkhas Municipal Corporation. Two to three feet rainwater accumulated in many parts of the city

Mainly because the rain drains and sewerage system had not been cleared ahead of monsoon season. Many motorbikes and cars stopped functioning while trying to navigate through the rainwater.

Growers expressed joy at the heavy rainfall and termed it God-sent as the district was facing acute shortage of water and cultivated crops were withering away.

It also rained in Mirwah Gorchani, Digri, Jhuddo, Tando Jan Mohammad, Naukot, Kot Ghulam Mohammad, Sindhri, Hingorno, Phuladiyyoon, Jhilori and Khaan where rainwater flooded roads and streets.

Dadu, Johi, Mehar and Khairpur Nathan Shah and the area along Sindh-Balochistan border also received heavy rain raising level of Nai Gaj rain drain and other nullahs to five feet, cutting off land link of 100 villages and small towns in Kachho mountainous region.

The 40-foot wide Wahi Pandhi-Johi road was washed away in rainwater at Machhi Dhoro village during the two days of heavy rain on Khirthar of mountains and Kachho.

The roads in Wahi Pandhi, Tando Rahim Khan, Drigh Bala, Haji Khan and Chhinni were flooded and in K.N. Shah, the rain added to problems of flood-affected people living in makeshift huts under open sky. Drainage system was completely chocked in Dadu city in the wake of two days rains.

Three hurt in wall collapse

Three people were injured when a mud-thatched wall collapsed on them at Moundar Nako. They were shifted to Dadu civil hospital for treatment.

It also rained in Bhan Syedabad, Sehwan, Sann, Manjhand, Lakha, Khanoth, Jamshoro, Kotri, Thana Bula Khan, Thana Ahmed Khan, Moro, Kandyaro, Bhirya, Naushahro Feroze district, Kazi Ahmed, Daur and Bandhi of Nawabshah district.

Published in Dawn, July 24th, 2023