Met office warns of urban flooding in parts of Sindh as rain likely today

KARACHI: The Met department has warned of water logging and localised urban flooding in several parts of the province, including Karachi under the influence of the ongoing monsoon system that may cause rains on Sunday (today) and Monday.

However, weather in Karachi remained hot and humid on Saturday with reports of light drizzle in several areas.

The maximum temperature recorded was 35.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the department’s advisory, monsoon currents of good intensity continue to penetrate into Sindh and eastern parts of the country.

Under the influence of this system, dust-thunderstorm/rain with few heavy falls are likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Kambar Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sanghar districts while with isolated heavy falls in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Khairpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Naushahroferoz, Shaheed Benazirabad districts and Karachi division till July 25 with occasional gaps.

“Heavy falls may create water logging/localised urban flooding in low-lying areas in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Kambar Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar districts and Karachi on July 23-24,” the advisory said.

Wind/dust-storm may cause damage to loose structures (electric poles, solar panels, trees etc). Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the forecast and the general public is advised to remain watchful, it added.

