DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 23, 2023

Met office warns of urban flooding in parts of Sindh as rain likely today

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 23, 2023 Updated July 23, 2023 10:14am

KARACHI: The Met department has warned of water logging and localised urban flooding in several parts of the province, including Karachi under the influence of the ongoing monsoon system that may cause rains on Sunday (today) and Monday.

However, weather in Karachi remained hot and humid on Saturday with reports of light drizzle in several areas.

The maximum temperature recorded was 35.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the department’s advisory, monsoon currents of good intensity continue to penetrate into Sindh and eastern parts of the country.

Under the influence of this system, dust-thunderstorm/rain with few heavy falls are likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Kambar Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sanghar districts while with isolated heavy falls in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Khairpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Naushahroferoz, Shaheed Benazirabad districts and Karachi division till July 25 with occasional gaps.

“Heavy falls may create water logging/localised urban flooding in low-lying areas in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Kambar Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar districts and Karachi on July 23-24,” the advisory said.

Wind/dust-storm may cause damage to loose structures (electric poles, solar panels, trees etc). Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the forecast and the general public is advised to remain watchful, it added.

Published in Dawn, July 23th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hapless province
Updated 23 Jul, 2023

Hapless province

No lasting solution to the conflict can be found if individuals like Shafiq Mengal remain ‘in play’.
Manipur horror
23 Jul, 2023

Manipur horror

THE timeline tells the story of craven cynicism at very high places. Two tribal women were paraded naked and filmed...
New Pemra law
23 Jul, 2023

New Pemra law

IN a rapidly evolving media landscape, there is a need to update the relevant laws to ensure press freedom, while...
Bulldozed
Updated 22 Jul, 2023

Bulldozed

Had the government been sleeping for the last few months that it finally realised it had necessary business to conduct at the eleventh hour?
Naila’s feat
22 Jul, 2023

Naila’s feat

NAILA Kiani continues to go from summit to summit; her latest ascent — of Broad Peak — making her the first ...
More provocation
Updated 22 Jul, 2023

More provocation

The responsibility to control acts of desecration lies with Western governments.