Punjab cabinet okays 35pc hike in salaries

LAHORE: The Punjab caretaker cabinet on Saturday approved a 35 per cent increase in the salary of government officials employed in grades 1-16 as well as a 30pc hike in salaries of grade 17-22 employees.

The cabinet meeting chaired by caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi also approved a 17.5pc hike in pensions. The increase in salaries, however, will be made on the current basic salary of the government servants.

Amid an increase in the price of sugar, CM Naqvi also directed “lasting measures” to curb sugar smuggling and to bring stability to the prices of the commodity.

A principal approval was also granted for the purchase of two new helicopters for Rescue 1122. One helicopter would be used as an air ambulance while the other would be used for rescue operations during floods or in any untoward situation.

The cabinet also approved Rs4.40 billion for the irrigation department to meet essential expenditures during floods and a special ministerial committee has been constituted in this regard. The committee will grant its approval after making a ‘quick decision’.

The CM lauded the Punjab government and the military leadership for “a formidable strategy” regarding rescue activities in the flood-affected areas and for “maintaining law and order during Muharram”.

The cabinet decided that the localities in the pathway of River Ravi would be evacuated in light of potential flooding. The CM directed to “ensure timely evacuation of localities present in the pathways”.

Approval was granted to constitute the Board of Management of the Institute of Public Health under the Punjab Medical and Health Institution Act 2023. Approval was granted to issue notification of the BoG under Section 1(3) of the Punjab Medical Teaching Institution (Reforms) Act 2020 and under Section 7 of Medical Institution.

It also approved the construction of the Multan railways gate and the construction of a flyover on the Shujabad expressway in the Annual Development Programme.

The cabinet approved an amendment to decrease the rates in the transfer policy of Excise and Taxation for the “convenience of the general public”.

