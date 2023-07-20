CAA employees protest against outsourcing of major airports

RAWALPINDI / LAHORE: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority employees staged a protest by putting on black armbands at several airports on Wednesday against the government’s decision to outsource the operations and land assets of three significant airports.

However, the protesters didn’t disrupt their work during the protest. “We will carry out a procession on Thursday against the government’s decision to outsource the operations,” said one of the protesters in Islamabad.

The government has kicked off the outsourcing of operations and land assets at three major airports to be run through a public-private partnership, a move to generate foreign exchange reserves.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) had also informed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Aviation that the government started a process to outsource the management and operations of the airports in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore to generate foreign exchange reserves for its faltering economy.

Demonstrations carried out peacefully with plans for further processions, legal action

The committee, however, clarified that PCCA was not selling the airports; they were only handing over the operation and management controls for a period of time.

CAA employees on Wednesday staged protests at the airports of Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Sukkur, Gilgit, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, and Skardu.

The protesters carried banners and placards, shouting slogans against outsourcing and demanding the withdrawal of the decision.

Recently, Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique emphasised the importance of encouraging the private sector to carry out business responsibilities while the government focuses on regulatory responsibilities.

“The federal government has decided to outsource three airports — Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad,” he said.

“Outsourcing does not mean privatisation… These airports will be handed over to international operators for a certain period, a practice followed by other countries worldwide. Once that period ends, the airports will be returned to Pakistan with all the value addition done by the companies.”

Mr Rafique had assured during a press conference in Lahore that no CAA employee would lose their job, but “adjustments” would be made without affecting their salaries or perks.

Demonstration in Lahore

At the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, the CAA officials, on the call of the Akai and Jaca unions, staged a protest against the PMLN-led federal coalition government’s decision of the outsourcing.

Speaking at the demonstration, Akai Union chief Ayaz Butt said the employees would not let the government execute its agenda of outsourcing. He stated that it was due to the employees’ hard work that the CAA was earning a profit, and they would not allow the government to outsource its (CAA’s) land worth billions of rupees for its vested interests.

He urged the judiciary and the army chief to intervene and stop this outsourcing of assets at the airports, as this agreement might be detrimental to the defence of the country.

The CAA staff stated that the protests would continue until the government withdrew its controversial decision.

Protest in Karachi

In Karachi, where the CAA is headquartered, CAA employees wore black armbands and installed banners inscribed with slogans against proposed privatisation in the name of outsourcing of Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore airports.

A CAA employee told Dawn that a vigorous campaign would be launched after Ashura and three big demonstrations would be held, first in Islamabad on Aug 1, then in Lahore on Aug 8, and finally in Karachi on Aug 17.

“We are planning to move courts against the proposed outsourcing,” said the employee, who said both officers and workers are united against the privatisation.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2023