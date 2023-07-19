DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 19, 2023

Pakistan’s FY23 growth weighed down by tighter monetary, fiscal policies: ADB

Amin Ahmed Published July 19, 2023 Updated July 19, 2023 07:45pm

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has said Pakistan’s economic growth in the previous fiscal year was weighed down by tighter monetary and fiscal policies pursued by the government to safeguard macroeconomic stability, pervasive inflation and significant damage from flooding.

In its Asian Development Outlook (ADO) July 2023 published on Wednesday, the ADB said the GDP projections for Nepal and Pakistan were “adjusted down for FY2023 and maintained for FY2024”.

In its April outlook, the ADB had forecasted Pakistan’s GDP growth at 0.6pc for FY23 and 2pc for FY24.

Today’s July outlook said that the forecast for the current fiscal year was “maintained on the assumption that external and domestic conditions improve”.

“The ADO April 2023 projection for Pakistan in FY2024 assumes that the government will continue reform as recommended by the IMF (International Monetary Fund) under a new policy-support programme approved on July 12,” the Manila-based lending agency said.

Regarding inflation in Pakistan, the report stated that the actual inflation in Pakistan in fiscal year 2023 was higher than projected.

“Continued demand-side pressures in Pakistan play an outsized role in the upward revision of the sub-regional inflation forecast for 2024,” it said

ADB maintained its growth outlook for developing economies in Asia and the Pacific at 4.8pc this year, as robust domestic demand continued to support the region’s recovery.

Inflation was expected to continue falling, approaching pre-pandemic levels as fuel and food prices decline, according to the ADO.

Inflation for “Developing Asia” — the 46 developing members of the ADB — was forecasted at 3.6pc this year, compared with an April forecast of 4.2pc. The inflation outlook for 2024, meanwhile, was raised to 3.4pc from an earlier estimate of 3.3pc.

The outlook said China’s reopening was bolstering the region’s growth.

China’s economic growth was projected at 5pc this year, unchanged from the April forecast, amid strong domestic demand in the services sector.

However, demand for Developing Asia’s exports of electronics and other manufactured goods was slowing, as monetary tightening dragged on economic activity in major advanced economies.

The region’s growth forecast for 2024 was marginally revised down to 4.7pc from a 4.8pc estimate in April.

“Asia and the Pacific continue to recover from the pandemic at a steady pace,” ADB Chief Economist Albert Park was quoted as saying in an accompanying press release.

“Domestic demand and services activity is driving growth, while many economies are also benefiting from a strong recovery in tourism.

“However, industrial activity and exports remain weak, and the outlook for global growth and demand next year has worsened,” he added.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Census & polls
Updated 19 Jul, 2023

Census & polls

The only way out of the current quagmire is for free and fair polls to be held on time.
New political party
19 Jul, 2023

New political party

IT is a sorry farce. With the powers that be bent on making the situation difficult for Imran Khan and his PTI, new...
Trilateral rail link
19 Jul, 2023

Trilateral rail link

PAKISTAN has long been striving for greater surface connectivity via rail and road routes to boost trade, tourism ...
Rains again
Updated 18 Jul, 2023

Rains again

The rains are aggravating the already tough conditions faced by communities affected by the 2022 floods.
Pakistan-Iran security
Updated 18 Jul, 2023

Pakistan-Iran security

Through increased trade and people-to-people contacts, Pakistan-Iran relations can be deepened.
Shrinking spaces
18 Jul, 2023

Shrinking spaces

OF late, an uptick in incidents tied to religious intolerance has reignited concerns regarding the state of...