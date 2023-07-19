DAWN.COM Logo

19 more climbers scale Gasherbrum-I, Gasherbrum-II

Jamil Nagri Published July 19, 2023 Updated July 19, 2023 08:29am
KRISTIN Harila and Tenjin Sherpa are attempting to set the record for fastest summit of all 14 eight-thousanders.—Instagram/tenjin_sherpa
GILGIT: Nineteen foreign and local climbers successfully summited Gasherbrum-I (8,080m) and Gasherbrum-II (8,035m) on Tuesday, according to their expedition teams.

Sixteen foreign and one local climber scaled Gasherbrum-I while two foreign climbers reached the summit of Gasherbrum-II in the early hours of the day.

According to Seven Summit Treks, Afsaneh Hesami from Iran; Viridiana Alvarez from Mexico; Anja Blacha from Germany; Pasang Nurbu Sherpa, Nima Rinji Sherpa, Chhepal Sherpa, Lakpa Temba Sherpa, Ang Tenji Sherpa, Pasang Dukpa Sherpa, and Sona Sherpa from Nepal; and Adrian Laza from Romania summited Gasherbrum I on 6:10am.

Norwegian climber Kristin Harila with photographer Gabriel Tarso from Brazil, Nepal’s Tenjen Sherpa and Ming Temba Sherpa and Yousuf Ali from Skardu completed the summit at 5:10am.

Ms Harila, who was eyeing to set the record for fastest summits of all 14 mountains over 8,000m in height, has now summited 12 peaks, leaving only K2 and Broad Peak to set the record, according to Seven Summit Treks. She is attempting the record with Tenjen Sherpa.

Norway’s Kristin Harila nears record for fastest summits

Earlier, the 37-year-old climber ascended Gasherbrum II on Sunday and Nanga Parbat (8,126m) in June.

“We extend our best wishes to Kristin Harila [and] Tenjen Sherpa as they approach the final steps of accomplishing the ‘Fastest 14 Peaks’,” the summit team said in a Facebook post.

Two climbers, He Jing from China and Taraman Tamang from Nepal summited Gasherbrum II at 7am. The former completed the summit in alpine style — without the support of supplemental oxygen.

The peaks in the Karakoram range have been witnessing a frenzy of activity as the region saw a record influx of foreign and local climbers who are looking to scale the mountains.

On Sunday, six mountaineers from two foreign expedition teams summited Gasherbrum II. One day ago, 11 foreign climbers successfully summited Broad Peak (8,051 metres) and Gasherbrum II while 250 started the summit push for K2 (8,611 metres).

The summits have been aided by ideal weather conditions and the record number of permits issued to adventure tourists by the GB government.

Sajid Hussain, the deputy director of the GB tourism department, told Dawn that 2,200 permits have been issued so far and more applications were being reviewed to allow foreign climbers to scale the peaks.

The permits have been issued for peaks above 6,500 metres, including five 8,000ers — K2, Broad Peak, Gasherbrum-I, Gasherbrum-II and Nanga Parbat.

Mr Hussain said the number of permit requests received for this year was a new record.

Last year 1,937 foreign adventurers visited GB to scale the peaks. It was the highest number of climbers to have arrived in the region for expeditions.

He added that the GB government was charging $12,000 per permit to an expedition group, which usually has seven members.

From 2007 to 2022, permits were issued by the GB Council Secretariat in Islamabad. However, since last year, the GB tourism department has been given the authority to issue permits.

He said revenue collected from the permits in 2023 was being deposited in the Gilgit-Baltistan government’s consolidated account. Previously, the fees used to go into the centre’s account.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2023

