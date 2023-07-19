Suspect gunned down, two held in ‘encounter’ in Karachi’s DHA

KARACHI: A suspected robber was shot dead while two others were arrested in wounded condition after an alleged encounter in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on early Tuesday morning.

SSP-South Syed Asad Raza said that three robbers barged into a house on Khayaban-i-Badar, Phase-V, with the intention of committing a robbery.

In the meantime, a police patrol arrived on the spot after receiving information about the robbery. In an ensuing exchange of gunfire, one suspect was gunned down while two others were arrested in injured condition.

The deceased suspect was identified as Maqsood. The wounded were identified as Mohammed Yameen and Umer Farooq. All were residents of Machhar Colony.

SSP Raza said that initially no data was found in Talash App but a team of the Citizen-Police Liaison Committee had taken fingerprints of the suspects and sent them for detailed information, which was awaited.

The dead and the injured were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

‘Carjacker’ held

An alleged carjacker, who snatched an official car from a government servant at Seaview, was shot at and wounded in an encounter at Shireen Jinnah Colony and the vehicle was recovered, the Clifton police said on Tuesday.

SSP-South Raza said that two suspects snatched a car from Farzana Syed, deputy director at the planning and development department, when she visited Seaview along with her colleague, Beenish.

The SSP said Ms Syed had kept her cell phone in the car, which was traced with the help of a locator. As the police reached Shireen Jinnah Colony, the suspects resorted to firing. The police retaliated and an encounter took place, as a result of which, one carjacker, later identified as Ali Khan, was arrested in a wounded condition while his accomplices managed to escape.

The car was also recovered.

