Muttahida sees plot behind MQM-L rally in Karachi’s Korangi

KARACHI: Perturbed at the July 9 rally of the Altaf Hussain-led Muttahida Qaumi Movement in Korangi, the MQM-Pakistan saw a conspiracy and claimed that such attempts by the London-based leader could disturb peace in the city.

The MQM-London had held an impressive rally in Korangi after which its scores of workers were taken into custody while around three-dozen activist had been detained at the Karachi central prison under the notorious Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance.

The MQM-L alleged that the raids and arrests of its workers for holding a peaceful rally were carried out at the behest of the MQM-P.

Speaking at a press conference, the MQM-P leaders expressed fears that “only a few dozen” people were targeting their party only because it safeguarded the city peace and its rights.

“MQM-P is the only MQM and the only representative of urban Sindh in Pakistan,” said party convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

“There’s a conspiracy behind the rally which was taken out in the name of MQM-L. I appeal to the people involved that please don’t become part of this conspiracy.”

He said that it was MQM-P which had protected the city from descending into violence. “Now unfortunately, instead of addressing those voices which challenge the city’s peace, we are targeted and kept under watch,” he said.

Accompanied by senior leaders Mustafa Kamal and others, Dr Siddiqui also warned the people against supporting the MQM-L saying: “The people of Karachi should not support anything which itself targets their own representative party – MQM-P.”

Reacting to the MQM-P presser, London-based MQM convener Mustafa Azizabadi took to social media and questioned the argument of Dr Siddiqui.

“How could a rally hurt peace in the city, when you yourself are claiming that that there were only a few dozen people,” he said. “It’s not the city peace which is under threat when people took to the street and came out of their homes. It’s your dirty politics which is under threat.”

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2023