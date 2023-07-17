DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 17, 2023

GB Assembly to elect deputy speaker today

Jamil Nagri Published July 17, 2023 Updated July 17, 2023 07:44am

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Speaker Nazir Ahmed Advocate has summoned the assembly session on Monday (today) to hold elections for deputy speaker.

According to a notification issued by GB Assembly secretary Abdul Razaq on Sunday, “consequent upon requisition submitted by the Members GB Assembly, Speaker GB Assembly has called for the 22nd Session of GB Assembly on 17th July, in Assembly Hall Gilgit to conduct Election of Deputy Speaker GB Assembly. The elections of Deputy Speaker will be held in pursuance of Article 53(4) of the Government of Gilgit Baltistan Order-2018.”

On June 8, former GB Assembly speaker Amjad Ali Zaidi was ousted through a no-confidence motion and was replaced by Deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmed Advocate who was elected unopposed. Since then, the seat of deputy speaker was lying vacant.

As per sources, after Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Gulbar Khan assumed office, GB Assembly speaker Sadia Danish was nominated as the deputy speaker by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

PPP, PML-N likely to get two ministries each, JUI-F one, sources say

Sources further revealed that the PPP and PML-N would get two ministries each while JUI-F one. However, the chief minister has yet to officially announce the cabinet and consultation was underway to announce the 12-member cabinet.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has issued show-cause notice to the party’s GB chapter general secretary and assembly member Fataullah Khan for voting for chief minister against party’s decision.

The PTI had terminated the party membership of Javed Ali Manwa, the former finance minister of Gilgit-Baltistan who had joined PTI after winning as an independent candidate and was also leader of the like-minded group. Similarly, PTI also served notices on GB Council members Hashmatullah Khan and Abdul Rehman for going against party policies.

The show-cause notices issued to GB Council members Hashmatullah Khan and Abdul Rehman by the PTI general secretary stated that

they had lobbied against the PTI government in Gilgit-Baltistan and had been asked to explain themselves within three days.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Power price hike
Updated 17 Jul, 2023

Power price hike

Despite several power tariff hikes over the past few years, circular debt continues to grow unabated.
Rampant abuse
17 Jul, 2023

Rampant abuse

A REPORT compiled by the Punjab home department — details of which were recently published in this paper — takes...
Hockey hopes
17 Jul, 2023

Hockey hopes

A HOME boost could well prove the tonic Pakistan need to make it back to the Olympics hockey tournament. Having...
Out of patience
Updated 16 Jul, 2023

Out of patience

The doctrine of ‘strategic depth’ appears to have unravelled comprehensively.
Battle for Punjab
16 Jul, 2023

Battle for Punjab

WITH the PML-N ruling out any major seat adjustments in the upcoming polls, the battle for Punjab is very much on. ...
Threat from AI?
16 Jul, 2023

Threat from AI?

IT has been just months since generative artificial intelligence exploded in the public imagination with the arrival...