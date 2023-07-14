SOPs chalked out for Muharram processions in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI:The district administration on Thursday asked the law enforcement agencies to provide foolproof security to Majalis and mourning processions.

“No one is allowed to establish Sabeel stall without permission of the district administration and the organisers of the mourning processions would ensure timings set by the administration,” saidDeputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema while presiding over the meeting to chalk out standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Muharram processions and majalis. He asked the civic bodies to complete the patch work of roads on which the mourning processions would pass through.

He also asked to establish control room and install close circuit TV (CCTV) cameras on the route to ensure foolproof security of processions. He also asked organisers to appoint their focal persons so the district administration will remain in touch with them.

On the other hand, Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha stressed upon Ulema to spread message of love, religious tolerance and harmony among people and play their role for peace and stability in the society.

He was speaking at the meeting held to review the arrangements forMuharram and peace committees in four districts of the division. The meeting was attended by Regional Police Officer Syed Khurram Ali and other senior officials. The commissioner asked the district administrations of four districts of Rawalpindi division to ensure that participants of majalis and mourning procession should adopt SoPs.

He said that it was the duty of the government to protect majalis and mourning processions and provide security to the participants so they could perform their religious rituals in peaceful manner.

“The district administration keep close contact withlicenceholdersof majalis and mourning procession and ensure that the processions complete its traditional route and will end on fix time to avoid any untoward situation,” he said. He said that besides the government, it is responsibility of the ulema as well to make their best effortsforpromoting peace, amity and religious harmony and they should fully support the efforts of the governmentforpeace and tranquility.

He said the country was facing terrorism, extremism, weak economy and several other challenges and there is a need of mutual unity and harmony at this critical juncture. He made an appeal to ulema to maintain peace and brotherhood in the society.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2023