England beat Australia in 3rd Test thriller to keep Ashes hopes alive

AFP Published July 9, 2023 Updated July 9, 2023 08:13pm
England cricketer Harry Brook at the third Ashes Test at Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, UK on Sunday. — England Cricket Twitter
England beat Australia by three wickets in a nail-biting third Test at Leeds’ Headingley Cricket Ground on Sunday to keep the five-match Ashes series alive.

Harry Brook and Chris Woakes shared a crucial partnership of 59 that took England to the brink of victory before Brook fell for 75 to Mitchell Starc (5-78).

The recalled duo of Woakes (32 not out) and Mark Wood (16 not out) then saw England home with more than a day to spare to cut Australia’s series lead to 2-1.

The series continues with the fourth Test at Old Trafford starting on July 19, with Australia now having two games in which to seal their first Ashes campaign triumph in England in 22 years.

England are bidding to become just the second team to win a Test series from 2-0 down after the 1936/37 Australia side, inspired by batting great Don Bradman, recovered from that deficit to win the Ashes 3-2.

Brief scores

Australia 1st Innings 263 (M Marsh 118; M Wood 5-34, C Woakes 3-73)

England 1st Innings 237 (B Stokes 80; P Cummins 6-91)

Australia 2nd Innings 224 (T Head 77; S Broad 3-45, C Woakes 3-68)

England 2nd Innings 254-7 (H Brook 75; M Starc 5-78)

Result: England won by three wickets

Series: Australia lead five-match series 2-1

