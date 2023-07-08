DAWN.COM Logo

PM seeks early PC-I for new motorway

A Correspondent Published July 8, 2023 Updated July 8, 2023 07:01am

KASUR: The National Highway Authority, on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has asked the deputy commissioners of six districts to submit Mauza-wise valuation tables to finalise the PC-I of the Lahore, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur Motorway.

The districts include Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Pakpattan and Bahawalpur.

The Nespak, according to the instructions mentioned in the NHA letter, will construct 290kms long motorway to connect these districts. The NHA has received instructions from the PM office for expeditious preparations of the PC-I of the project.

Shehbaz is expected to visit Khudian, the home town of his adviser Malik Ahmed Khan, in the last week of the current month to inaugurate the mega project.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2023

