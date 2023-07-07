DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 07, 2023

Indian court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s plea to suspend defamation conviction

Reuters Published July 7, 2023 Updated July 7, 2023 12:26pm
In this file photo, India’s main opposition Congress party’s leader Rahul Gandhi holds a news conference at the party’s headquarter in New Delhi, India on March 25. — Reuters/File
In this file photo, India’s main opposition Congress party’s leader Rahul Gandhi holds a news conference at the party’s headquarter in New Delhi, India on March 25. — Reuters/File

A high court in western India rejected an appeal by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday to suspend his conviction in a defamation case, quashing for now his hope of returning to parliament and contesting national elections due next year.

Gandhi can now take his appeal to a larger bench of the same high court and then to the Supreme Court, his last option.

Gandhi was convicted in March in a case brought by a Gujarat state lawmaker from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Purnesh Modi, after comments he made in 2019 were deemed to be insulting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other people surnamed Modi.

“How come all thieves have the name Modi?,” Gandhi had asked in an election campaign speech, referring to two fugitive businessmen, both surnamed Modi.

Gandhi, the scion of a dynasty that has given India three prime ministers, was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment but the jail term was put on hold and he was given bail.

Gandhi also lost his parliamentary seat following the conviction since lawmakers sentenced to jail terms of two years or more are automatically disqualified.

They are also barred from running for election for six years after the end of the two-year jail term.

Gandhi has separately challenged the conviction in a district court, which is yet to hear the case.

Justice Hemant Prachchhak of the Gujarat High Court said in his order on Friday that a stay of conviction is not a rule but an exemption to be resorted to in rare cases.

“The refusal of stay of conviction would not in any way result in injustice to the applicant,” the judge said.

“There is no reasonable ground to stay the conviction of the applicant in view of the facts and circumstances of the case.”

There was no immediate response from Gandhi to the verdict.

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said the judgment would be studied. “The judgement only redoubles our resolve to pursue the matter further,” Ramesh tweeted.

During the hearing of the case, Gandhi’s lawyer Abhishek Singhvi had argued that the crime for which Gandhi had been convicted is not “serious” and not being allowed to contest elections for eight years is “virtually semi-permanent in politics”.

Gandhi is only the second lawmaker in India to be disqualified from parliament after being convicted. The other case was in January this year, but the lawmaker was subsequently reinstated.

Gandhi’s disqualification pushed India’s main opposition parties to sink their differences and join hands to plan a united challenge to BJP in the 2024 national elections.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Jenin incursion
07 Jul, 2023

Jenin incursion

ANOTHER day, another massacre. This is the violent reality that perpetually confronts the Palestinian people. While...
Urban flooding
Updated 07 Jul, 2023

Urban flooding

Pakistan's collapsing cities need vibrant and administratively autonomous elected local govts for better urban management.
Fixed matches
07 Jul, 2023

Fixed matches

MUCH like the rug was pulled from under the PTI-led government in Azad Kashmir, the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly now...
SCO anticlimax
Updated 06 Jul, 2023

SCO anticlimax

All common problems can be confronted bilaterally and through the SCO, if India chooses to shun its rigidity.
Shifting goalposts
06 Jul, 2023

Shifting goalposts

ALL over the world, where it concerns matters of the law, the rule usually goes that what’s good for the goose...
Crimes of sardars
06 Jul, 2023

Crimes of sardars

EVEN though most of Pakistan is a stranger to human rights, Balochistan is particularly dispossessed. With scores of...