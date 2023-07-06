DAWN.COM Logo

July 06, 2023

Four naval officers made vice admiral

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 6, 2023 Updated July 6, 2023 06:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Navy (PN) on Wednesday promoted four rear admirals to the rank of vice admiral.

The officers are Abdul Samad, Abid Hameed, Raja Rab Nawaz, and Muhammad Faisal Abbasi. All four are graduates of the National Defence University, Islam­abad, and recipients of the Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Vice Adm Abdul Samad is a former deputy chief of naval staff (training & evaluation). Vice Adm Abid Hameed was commissioned in the Marine Engineering branch in 1988.

Vice Adm Raja Rab Nawaz remained deputy chief of naval staff (welfare & housing), while Vice Adm Muhammad Faisal Abbasi is an ex-director general of naval intelligence.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2023

