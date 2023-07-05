Streets inundated as ‘record-breaking’ rain batters Lahore

Streets and low-lying areas of Lahore were submerged on Wednesday as “record-breaking” rain battered the city.

According to the latest figures release by the Water And Sanitation Agency (Wasa), more than 200 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in parts of the city over the last 10 hours.

This image shows the amount of rainfall recorded in Lahore since 3:55am.

The data showed that the highest amount of rainfall (291mm) was recorded in Lakshmi Chowk, followed by 277mm in Nishter Town and 270mm in Qurtaba Chowk.

Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that such a large amount of rainfall in such a short amount of time had not been received for the past 30 years. He said that last year 238mm of rainfall was recorded while 288mm was received in 2018.

Earlier today, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that “record-breaking” rain of 272mm was recorded in Lahore over nine hours which caused urban flooding and water ponding on roads.

“Canal has also overflowed,” he said, adding that all the cabinet members and administration were in the field to clear the rainwater.

“I am also monitoring the situation in the field and getting updates from all over Lahore continuously,” Naqvi said.

The official Twitter account for the government of Punjab also shared a video of Naqvi touring different parts of the city and monitoring the process of draining the water.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has said the showers are expected to continue intermittently in Lahore for the next 24 hours.

PM tells Naqvi to mobilise relief teams

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also took notice of the situation and directed the Punjab caretaker chief minister to immediately mobilise relief teams. “All possible steps should be taken to protect people’s lives and property,” he said.

He also directed the federal government and the National Disaster Management Authority to assist the provincial government if necessary. He directed to take the necessary steps for warning citizens, arranging alternative traffic routes and draining the rainwater accumulated.

PM Shehbaz also directed authorities to take the necessary steps in other parts of the country receiving rainfall. “The NDMA, in collaboration with the provincial disaster management authorities, should provide assistance,” he said.

The premier said that steps should be taken protect livestock and to transfer citizens living in low-lying areas to safer plains. “Urgent and necessary steps should be taken to prevent urban flooding,” he said.

Shehbaz directed to mobilise the district administration in all hilly areas, including Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also instructed authorities to keep the Prime Minister’s Office abreast of all developments.

3 die in rain-related incidents in KP

At least three people were killed in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday due to rain-related incidents, specifically, tree falls, local authorities said.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority KP, two fatalities were reported in Shangla, and another individual lost his life in Karak.

Dark clouds hover over an area in Karak. — Photo by author

The statement said that seven individuals sustained injuries, and more than six houses were partially damaged as a result of the rainfall.

Considering the forecast of further downpours, the PDMA said it had directed the Rescue 1122, and district administration to remain on high alert.

Relief Secretary Abdul Basit issued instructions to officials to assess the losses caused by rain-related incidents, the statement added.

Heavy rainfall predicted

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall for other parts of the province, including Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Toba Tek Singh, and Mandi Bahauddin.

The department highlighted the infiltration of moist currents from the Arabian Sea into the upper regions of the country. Additionally, an impact from a westerly wave is being observed in the upper and central parts of Pakistan, it added.

“Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, T T Singh, Bahawalnagar, Narowal, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Lahore, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan districts,” the Met Office said.

In KP, rain and thunderstorm is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbott­abad, Malakand, Balakot, Char­sadda, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Kurram, Bannu, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan.

In its forecast issued yesterday, the PMD had also warned of urban flooding as a result of expected heavy rainfall in low-lying areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan in the next two days.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had issued directives for all relevant departments to stay vigilant due to predicted rainfall until July 8. Additionally, it advised tourists and visitors to stay informed about weather conditions before travelling, while urging farmers and livestock owners to take necessary precautions considering the current weather conditions.

“Rain, wind and thundershowers are expected in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, GB, KP, Islamabad, the Potohar region, upper and central Punjab, and northeast Balochistan. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.”

According to an NDMA spokesperson, these can trigger land sliding in hilly areas and flooding in the lowlands.

Additional reporting by Mohammad Taimoor and Tahir Sherani