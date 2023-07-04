Judicial remand of Khadija Shah extended

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday granted post-arrest bail to a woman worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in Shadman police station attack case and extended judicial remand of fashion designer Khadija Shah in a case of Askari Tower attack.

Gulberg police produced Ms Shah before the court on expiry of her 14-day judicial remand.

The court directed the investigating officer to submit challan (investigation report) against the suspect without a delay and sent her back to judicial lock-up till July 17.

In this case, the court had denied the police physical remand of Ms Shah and sent her on judicial remand.

Separately, the court allowed post-arrest bail petition of PTI worker Sana Asif in the police station attack case subject to furnishing surety bonds of Rs100,000.

DISMISSED: An anti-terrorism court dismissed the post-arrest bail petitions of five suspects involved in manhandling of doctors at Children’s Hospital.

Opposing the bail, a prosecutor argued that the suspects physically tortured on duty doctors at the hospital and caused them injuries. He asked the court to dismiss the bail petitions.

Naseerabad police registered a case against the suspects including Khalil Ahmad, Imran Khalil, Kamran, Waleed and Mian Hassan.

The suspects had tortured the doctors and nurses at the Children’s Hospital following the death of a minor due to alleged negligence of the medics.

AGP: Advocate General of Punjab (AGP) Khalid Ishaq on Monday called on caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and discussed judicial matters related to the provincial government.

A handout said the meeting was held at the chief minister’s office.

It said the meeting had an emphasis on getting the stay orders vacated from the courts on essential and welfare-driven schemes of the government.

Caretaker CM Naqvi emphasised the importance of addressing any reservations regarding public welfare projects, it added.

