DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 04, 2023

Judicial remand of Khadija Shah extended

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 4, 2023 Updated July 4, 2023 10:04am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday granted post-arrest bail to a woman worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in Shadman police station attack case and extended judicial remand of fashion designer Khadija Shah in a case of Askari Tower attack.

Gulberg police produced Ms Shah before the court on expiry of her 14-day judicial remand.

The court directed the investigating officer to submit challan (investigation report) against the suspect without a delay and sent her back to judicial lock-up till July 17.

In this case, the court had denied the police physical remand of Ms Shah and sent her on judicial remand.

Separately, the court allowed post-arrest bail petition of PTI worker Sana Asif in the police station attack case subject to furnishing surety bonds of Rs100,000.

DISMISSED: An anti-terrorism court dismissed the post-arrest bail petitions of five suspects involved in manhandling of doctors at Children’s Hospital.

Opposing the bail, a prosecutor argued that the suspects physically tortured on duty doctors at the hospital and caused them injuries. He asked the court to dismiss the bail petitions.

Naseerabad police registered a case against the suspects including Khalil Ahmad, Imran Khalil, Kamran, Waleed and Mian Hassan.

The suspects had tortured the doctors and nurses at the Children’s Hospital following the death of a minor due to alleged negligence of the medics.

AGP: Advocate General of Punjab (AGP) Khalid Ishaq on Monday called on caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and discussed judicial matters related to the provincial government.

A handout said the meeting was held at the chief minister’s office.

It said the meeting had an emphasis on getting the stay orders vacated from the courts on essential and welfare-driven schemes of the government.

Caretaker CM Naqvi emphasised the importance of addressing any reservations regarding public welfare projects, it added.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stop Islamophobia
Updated 04 Jul, 2023

Stop Islamophobia

Countries should deploy all, including legal, means to stop the march of Islamophobia before it’s too late.
Debt management
Updated 04 Jul, 2023

Debt management

Pakistan's ability to raise funds from partners hinges on securing a larger IMF programme.
Fake encounters
04 Jul, 2023

Fake encounters

IT is time our institutions acknowledged so-called police encounters as murders committed by men in uniform. A ...
Restoring faith
Updated 03 Jul, 2023

Restoring faith

Our parliament resembles a battleground for the uncouth, not a platform for reasoned debate.
Power crisis
03 Jul, 2023

Power crisis

EVEN with IMF funds almost in hand, Pakistan’s worsening blackouts continue to signal economic distress. Signs are...
Heritage economy
03 Jul, 2023

Heritage economy

THE tide may be turning on Sindh’s syncretic heritage. But its fortunes will be difficult to change if decades of...