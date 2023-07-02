DAWN.COM Logo

Met Office forecasts monsoon rains across Pakistan from tomorrow

Dawn.com Published July 2, 2023 Updated July 2, 2023 04:51pm

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted monsoon rains across the country from Monday (July 3).

In a statement issued on Sunday, the department said moist currents from the Arabian Sea were likely to penetrate the upper parts of the country.

A westerly wave, it predicted, was also likely to enter the upper parts of the country by the evening/night of July 3.

Under the influence, rain/wind-thundershower (with few heavy falls/hailstorms) is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh from July 3-8 with occasional gaps.

The advisory said rain/wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbela, Awaran, Musakhel, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, and Okara from July 5-8.

In Sindh, rain/wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls are expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad Ghotki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Mithi, Chhor, Padidan, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, and Karachi on July 7 and 8.

The Met Office warned that heavy rain may cause urban flooding in the low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore. “They may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from July 4-7.”

It said heavy falls may cause flash floods in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas of northeast Balochistan from July 6-8.

“Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast,” the PMD stated and advised tourists to remain extra cautious during the wet spells.

It added that loose structures like electric poles, solar panels, etc might cause damage during dust storms/wind-thunderstorm and heavy falls, advising the general public to stay at safe places during the period.

Furthermore, the department asked all the concerned authorities to remain alert and take precautionary measures.

