Three animal traders die, 10 injured as truck overturns near Toba Tek Singh

— Dawn

TOBA TEK SINGH: Three traders of sacrificial animals died and 10 others were injured when their truck overturned near Pirmahal interchange on M-III motorway, allegedly as the driver dozed off.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the traders were returning to Bhakkar from Lahore after selling the sacrificial animals on Friday early morning in a truck, when the driver dozed off and the vehicle overturned on the motorway near Chak 321-GB.

On being informed of the accident, teams of police and Rescue 1122 reached the spot and found that three of the treaders identified as Ghulam Hussain, Sharif Awan and Dilawar, had died, while 10 others were injured seriously.

The bodies and the injured persons were shifted to the Pirmhahal THQ hospital.

MURDERED: A man allegedly killed his brother and a nephew at Chak 68-GB, Faisalabad, on Saturday.

As per Faisalabad Saddar police the suspect, Asif, quarrelled with his brother Kashif and his son Abdullah over a monetary dispute involving the sale of sacrificial animals.

The police said Asif attacked his brother and nephew with a chopper, leaving both critically injured. The father and son later succumbed to their wounds during treatment in the Allied Hospital.

The police have arrested the suspect.

SHOT DEAD: A youth was allegedly shot dead by five persons over enmity in Faisalabad’s Balochni police station area Chak 91-RB.

Complainant Saif Ali said the suspects, Suleman and Adnan, both brothers, called his son Saqlain out of the house and, along with their three accomplices, opened fire at him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Police have registered a case against the suspects.

Published in Dawn, July 2nd, 2023