Today's Paper | July 02, 2023

Unregistered pharmacists’ panel accuses authorities of corruption

Imran Ayub Published July 2, 2023 Updated July 2, 2023 08:41am

KARACHI: Authorities unearthed an unregistered body of pharm­acists actively invol­ved in accusing Pakist­an’s health authorities of wrongdoings without credible evidence, by writing letters to international financial institutions.

“The most blatant attempt came recently when the local authorities came to know about these elements in Pakistan approached the WHO headquarters in Geneva requesting to stop giving international accreditation to Drap (Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan) and provincial laboratories, accusing them of corruption,” said an official.

“When they’re asked about any credible evidence, they back out. The Drap is actually in the process of being accredited by WHO and PICS (Pharma­ceuticals Inspe­ction Convention Scheme) that would place Pakistan among the WHO-listed authorities. These elements actually tried through constant false and frivolous complaints to stop the process. The matter came to health authorities’ notice and these elements were finally identified,” the official said, adding this was an attempt to damage Pakistan’s healthcare interests globally.

He said the “key man” behind this “racket” approached the international financial institutions and WHO as secretary general of a pharmacist association, which turned out to be an unregistered body.

“The financial institutions were actually asked to stop funding for several healthcare operations being carried out in Pakistan through their assistance,” he said.

Drap chief Asim Rauf said their motive could be attempts to pressurise the local institutions and stop them from taking action against those involved in production of “spurious and unregistered drugs”.

“Whenever we expedite actions against spurious and unregistered drugs, we witness a parallel campaign targeting the health authorities and regulatory bodies through international lobbying,” he said.

He added the health ministry has approached FIA and intelligence agencies to take action against them on Drap request.

Published in Dawn, July 2nd, 2023

