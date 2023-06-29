NHA given three days to repair damaged portion of Soan bridge

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary Health Dr Jamal Nasir on Wednesday gave three days time to the National Highway Authority (NHA) to repair the damaged part of Soan bridge and continue work on it even during Eid holidays so that citizens do not face problems.

A temporary 60-feet long “bailey bridge” will be installed over a section of the under-construction bridge that collapsed on Monday disrupting traffic on the artery linking Rawat with Kutchery Chowk. The temporary bridge is being brought from Gilgit and is expected to be installed within the next 48 hours for light traffic to pass over it. Heavy traffic has been banned and diverted towards Islamabad Expressway to enter the city.

Mr Nasir visited Soan bridge and inspected its part damaged by recent rains. He was given a detailed briefing about the bridge and also informed about ongoing work on the bridge.Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker minister directed the director of NHA and other authorities to complete repair work of the bridge within three days.

He said that officials concerned should be personally present at the repair site of the bridge and supervise the work. He said that during Eidul Azha holidays, a large number of citizens are outside the city in their native areas, due to which traffic congestion in the city was reduced, but immediately after Eid, the rush will increase, so repair work should be completed quickly.

He said that extra labour should be hired and work should be done day and night, adding that along with the speed of work, full attention should be paid to its quality and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

He said that Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was fully aware of the public’s problems and he was making effort towards solving problems according to his mandate.He said that the entire caretaker cabinet is working as a team and is dedicated day and night for the service of people.

Shortly after collapse of the bridge, the filling of the land and repair work on damaged piles and girders was started and was expected to be completed by Tuesday.

However, as repair work could not be completed before Eidul Azha, it was decided that a temporary bridge would be installed.

National Highway Authority (NHA) had already taken notice of construction activities in the surrounding areas and intimated the authorities concerned to stop any construction activity within the jurisdiction of Lai and Soan bridges on urgent basis till a no objection certificate (NOC) was taken.

According to NHA, DHA-I is doing multiple interventions near Lai and Soan bridges to develop links between N-5 and DHA-I.

“The constructor (FWO) under your control is working on construction of two-lane underpasses at Lai and Soan Bridges including its approach roads and a bridge over River Soan without seeking proper NOC from NHA,” a statement issued by it said.

It further added that the proposed construction will have an overwhelming impact on the structural integrity of Lai bridge, its protection works and allied facilities, and construction of a bridge in Soan bed will have a back water impact. This proposed execution plan lacks technical merits, the statement said, adding that due to channelisation of Lai water, there will be a critical hydraulic impact which may be detrimental for SBC embankment of Lai bridge and scouring may cause damage to the Lahore High Court building.

The construction of slip lanes will cause huge road safety hazards and will be a major source of accidents and congestion before Soan bridge. Due to closure of the bridge span the water level of Leh Nullah will be raised from upstream which is very dangerous for Rawalpindi.

Despite the NHA’s concerns, multiple construction works by DHA-I is continuing and causing hardships for thousands of commuters.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2023