CTD arrests nine militants of banned outfits

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab has reported the arrest of nine suspects associated with defunct organisations across various parts of the province.

According to a spokesperson for the CTD, the arrests were made as a result of intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted by different teams of the department. A total of 35 IBOs were carried out in different districts of Punjab, leading to the questioning of 36 suspects.

Of the interrogated people, nine suspects were arrested: Adnan Yousaf and Mohammad Luqman from the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan; Abdul Haleem and Salman Iftikhar from the banned Lashkar-i-Jhangvi; and Sheraz Alam, Abdaho Shah, Bilqees Bibi (Shah’s wife), Shahid Ahmad, and Muhammad Umar bin Khalid from the banned Daesh.

The CTD registered five first information reports against these suspects in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Bahawalpur. As part of the operations, the CTD also recovered four hand grenades, three prima cards, 42 bullets of a 30-bore pistol, a laptop, Afghani currency, and flags and stickers associated with the defunct organizations.

Additionally, in collaboration with the local police and other law enforcement agencies, the CTD conducted 124 combing operations. During these operations, 5,814 people were checked, resulting in the arrest of 11 suspects. Furthermore, 14 FIRs were registered, and additional recoveries were made.

Published in Dawn, June 28th, 2023