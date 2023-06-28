DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 28, 2023

JS Bank makes public offer for BIPL acquisition

Kazim Alam Published June 28, 2023 Updated June 28, 2023 07:02am

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has dismissed the applications that sought to block the attempt by JS Bank Ltd to acquire majority shares and control of BankIslami Pakistan Ltd (BIPL), according to a brief note issued by the potential acquirer on Tuesday.

The applications to block the proposed deal were submitted by Muhammad Ayub Tareen, Mohsin Balg­amwala, Asif Man­nan, AKD Invest­ment Manag­ement Ltd and others. The complainants maintained that one business group couldn’t control more than one bank under the prevailing regulations.

Separately, JS Bank submitted on Tuesday a public announcement of an offer to acquire 275.9 million shares of BIPL constituting 24.9 per cent shareholding of the Islamic lender at Rs23.99 apiece.

The public offer follows three separate share purchase agreements with BIPL sponsors for 470m shares constituting a 42.4pc stake. The arrangement stipulates that JS Bank will issue its 1.13 ordinary shares as consideration for every share of BIPL. The acquirer will issue these new shares to the sellers as “other than cash and other than rights” at the given swap ratio.

The acquirer already holds 86.3m shares representing a 7.8pc stake in the target company.

The stated reason for the acquisition of BIPL by JS Bank is that the latter doesn’t have an Islamic banking window or operations. The acquisition will enable the acquirer to make BIPL, a full-fledged Shariah-compliant lender, a subsidiary and benefit from dividend income as well as the expected growth in Islamic banking.

BIPL will continue to operate as an independent Islamic banking subsidiary of JS Bank after the transaction.

The total amount of consideration will be Rs6.6 billion in case the public offer by JS Bank to buy 24.9pc shareholding of BIPL is fully accepted by its ordinary investors.

The share price for the public offer (Rs23.99 apiece) was determined by a chartered accountancy firm based on BIPL’s net asset value — a method of valuation that yielded the highest rate out of the five possible methods prescribed in the takeover rules.

JS Bank will send offer letters to all shareholders except the ones who’re party to the already signed share purchase agreements. The shareholders will then be required to send back their acceptance letters to Next Capital, which is the manager of the offer, by Aug 21.

The share price of JS Bank rose 4.7pc to Rs4.89 apiece on Tuesday while the increase was 7.5pc in the rate of BIPL, which closed at Rs17.76 a share.

Published in Dawn, June 28th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Captive victims
Updated 28 Jun, 2023

Captive victims

It seems that our lawmakers were more concerned about their travel plans than the citizenry’s growing list of troubles.
Calling out Modi
28 Jun, 2023

Calling out Modi

THE quality of the world’s biggest democracy is highly suspect, considering it is led by a ‘predator of press...
Music matters
28 Jun, 2023

Music matters

OVER the years, crimes of stealing melodies have created dissonance in our music industry. Unchained, supported by...
Checkmate?
Updated 27 Jun, 2023

Checkmate?

DG ISPR seemed to make it clear that his institution believes it is time to make the civilian perpetrators pay.
Politicians in Dubai
27 Jun, 2023

Politicians in Dubai

THE leaders of two major government parties are expected to spend Eid in Dubai — a development being framed as a...
Mission monsoon
27 Jun, 2023

Mission monsoon

IF the hazards were not so conspicuous, monsoon ecstasy would still be familiar to us. Instead, the season is...