Gunmen attack Harnai DC, torch coal-laden trucks

QUETTA: A group of gunmen attacked the convoy of the Harnai deputy commissioner and torched coal-laden trucks in Ziarat on Tuesday.

According to officials, the attackers blocked the Harnai-Ziarat road and intercepted the trucks, carrying coal from the Sharag coal field to Punjab. They looted cash from the drivers and torched the trucks.

The attackers also opened fire on the convoy of the Harnai deputy commissioner Arif Zarkoon who was passing through the area at that time. He remained unhurt.

The attack was repulsed by Levies personnel guarding the DC convoy.

Later, the Pakistan Coal Suppliers Association and Good Transport Associa­tion threatened to stop the supply across the country.

Published in Dawn, June 28th, 2023