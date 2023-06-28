DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 28, 2023

Gunmen attack Harnai DC, torch coal-laden trucks

Saleem Shahid Published June 28, 2023 Updated June 28, 2023 07:02am

QUETTA: A group of gunmen attacked the convoy of the Harnai deputy commissioner and torched coal-laden trucks in Ziarat on Tuesday.

According to officials, the attackers blocked the Harnai-Ziarat road and intercepted the trucks, carrying coal from the Sharag coal field to Punjab. They looted cash from the drivers and torched the trucks.

The attackers also opened fire on the convoy of the Harnai deputy commissioner Arif Zarkoon who was passing through the area at that time. He remained unhurt.

The attack was repulsed by Levies personnel guarding the DC convoy.

Later, the Pakistan Coal Suppliers Association and Good Transport Associa­tion threatened to stop the supply across the country.

Published in Dawn, June 28th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Captive victims
Updated 28 Jun, 2023

Captive victims

It seems that our lawmakers were more concerned about their travel plans than the citizenry’s growing list of troubles.
Calling out Modi
28 Jun, 2023

Calling out Modi

THE quality of the world’s biggest democracy is highly suspect, considering it is led by a ‘predator of press...
Music matters
28 Jun, 2023

Music matters

OVER the years, crimes of stealing melodies have created dissonance in our music industry. Unchained, supported by...
Checkmate?
Updated 27 Jun, 2023

Checkmate?

DG ISPR seemed to make it clear that his institution believes it is time to make the civilian perpetrators pay.
Politicians in Dubai
27 Jun, 2023

Politicians in Dubai

THE leaders of two major government parties are expected to spend Eid in Dubai — a development being framed as a...
Mission monsoon
27 Jun, 2023

Mission monsoon

IF the hazards were not so conspicuous, monsoon ecstasy would still be familiar to us. Instead, the season is...