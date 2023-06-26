After Nawaz’s arrival, Zardari jets off to Dubai

ISLAMABAD: After former prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in Dubai on Saturday afternoon reportedly for “important” political engagements, PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday departed for the United Arab Emirates.

As he left for the UAE on Saturday, Mr Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz told reporters his father would be going to Dubai, and may travel to Saudi Arabia to perform the holy pilgrimage. Mr Sharif also spent the previous Eid with family in Saudi Arabia, where Maryam Nawaz and other family members joined him in the last days of Ramazan and over Eidul Fitr.

According to Bilawal House, the former president flew to the UAE on Sunday. However, it did not confirm if Mr Zardari would meet Nawaz Sharif who was also in the Gulf state.

However, as per media reports, it is likely that the PPP leader would call on Mr Sharif to discuss caretaker set-up and date for general elections as the tenure of the incumbent assembly is set to expire in August.

Report claims former premier held ‘six meetings’ on Sunday

According to a local newspaper, a meeting between PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Mr Sharif was “confirmed as it was discussed in the party’s internal communication”. The newspaper claimed the meeting “would decide the dissolution of the assemblies as well as the final date for the elections in the country”.

Another daily reported that the former premier and his daughter “attended six meetings on Sunday in Dubai”, including a huddle with key businessmen. One of the meetings also discussed his possible return to Pakistan after years-long exile, the report claimed.

Sources, however, told Dawn Mr Sharif would return to London after his three-week break. It may be noted that parliament on Sunday passed proposed legislation to end the lifetime disqualification of lawmakers. The bill would be sent to the president for his assent.

A day earlier, PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz left for London to accompany her father, who reportedly met the UAE royal family, according to another newspaper report.

Separately, PML-N insiders told a Dawn reporter in London that the elder Sharif is open to the idea of dialogue with all political parties, the military, and judiciary — even PTI chief Imran Khan — but is hesitant to have the PML-N take the first step.

They said that though Mr Sharif was disturbed by the push to try civilians in military courts, he also feels there was “no other way” to deal with Mr Khan who he views as “a troublemaker”.

Published in Dawn, June 26th, 2023