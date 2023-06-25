DAWN.COM Logo

Fire breaks out in clothing store on Karachi’s Tariq Road

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 25, 2023 Updated June 25, 2023 10:07am

KARACHI: A major portion of a building that houses a prominent clothes store on Tariq Road was gutted in a huge fire on Saturday, police and fire officials said.

A fire official said that the blaze erupted on the first floor of ‘Kurta Corner’ at around 1:00pm and seven fire engines were sent to put out the inferno.

He said that the fire-fighting efforts took several hours to complete as the fire was put out at around 5:11pm.

The officials said that the first floor of the store was completely destroyed, while the second floor was partially damaged in the blaze.

The exact cause of fire and estimation of financial loss could not be ascertained till late in the night.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday took notice of the fire incident in the Tariq Road area.

He directed the Karachi commissioner to conduct an inquiry and present him a detailed report on the incident.

Published in Dawn, June 25th, 2023

